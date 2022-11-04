Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Drake’s Apparent Diss Over Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion heard Drake’s line about a “stallion” lying about “getting shots” — a thinly-veiled reference to the 2020 incident in which Tory Lanez was charged with allegedly shooting her — loud and clear. Without naming names, she tore into the hip-hop community as a whole for continuing to “dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

“This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion,” Drake raps on “Circo Loco,” a track from Drake’s collaborative album with 21 Savage. “She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol,” Megan wrote in response. “N****s nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy.”

She continued, “Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass N****s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her. And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N****a that SHOT A FEMALE.”

In a statement to Pitchfork, Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney Alex Spiro added, “Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker.”

Megan sat down for her first interview about the alleged shooting with Gayle King and CBS This Morning in April, remembering how she was “so scared” when Tory Lanez allegedly shot at her after screaming, “Dance, bitch.” The rapper also explained why she initially told the police she had stepped on glass: “I was just trying to protect all of us. I didn’t want [the police] to kill us.”

It’s worth noting Drake and Tory Lanez beefed for a number of years before making up in May 2017, and it seems rather clear that he stands behind his fellow Canadian rapper. “Circo Loco” could have just been a track in which Drake clumsily sampled Daft Punk’s “One More Time,” but instead he decided to diss Megan for no reason.

“Circo Loco” ruined a night in which Megan was the latest performer on Amazon Music Live, a series of post-game concerts following Thursday Night Football.

