Melia Kreiling on Mammals, Kintsugi, and Nick Cave and Patti Smith’s Influence

The actor talks about starring opposite James Cordan in the new Prime Video series

Melia Kreiling mammals interview podcast Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Melia Kreiling, photo courtesy of Prime Video
Consequence Staff
November 14, 2022 | 1:27pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Melia Kreiling gives Kyle Meredith a ring to talk about Mammals, a new Prime Video series that finds her opposite James Corden.

    The new dark comedy drama explores the truths at the heart of modern relationships and holds plenty of jaw-dropping twists and turns. Kreiling walks us through getting the script and her first reactions, the show’s ability to provide a space for conversation, and who the hero of the story might be. The actor also tells us about how the art of kintsugi has influenced her as well as the music of Nick Cave and Patti Smith.

    Listen to Melia Kreiling talk Mammals on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above or via the YouTube player below. Please make sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

