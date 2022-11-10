Patrick Stump Shares the Origins of His Marvel Holiday Song “Merry Spidey Christmas”: Exclusive

Origins is a recurring new music series that asks artists to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy introduces his latest song for Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, “Merry Spidey Christmas.”

Patrick Stump is your preschooler’s favorite Marvel composer, even if they don’t know it. The Fall Out Boy singer has written every song featured in the Disney Junior animated series Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, from the theme to the costume-change music. Now, he’s back with a new tune for the show’s upcoming holiday special, “Merry Spidey Christmas.”

Premiering November 11th at 8:30 a.m. ET on Disney Channel and 12:30 p.m. ET on Disney Junior, the Spidey holiday special covers both Thanksgiving and Christmas. “Halted Holiday” (guest starring Friday Night Lights actor Scott Porter as Gwen’s dad, George Stacy) will see Team Spidey helping ease Thanksgiving traffic, while “Merry Spidey Christmas” sees the heroes saving Xmas with their new Glow Webs.

Stump’s new track appears in that latter episode, but you can hear it early by watching the accompanying music video below. What’s more, the Fall Out Boy member has shared the Origins of the song, explaining how he took inspiration from new characters entering the Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends world as well as his love for classic holiday TV specials.