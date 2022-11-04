Metallica, Def Leppard, Pete Wentz, Beach Boys Lead New Line of Graphic Novels

Vault Comics has announced Headshell, a fresh line of graphic novels from Metallica, Def Leppard, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, The Beach Boys, Redman, and more.

Longtime songwriter, producer, veteran music executive and publisher Richard Rudolph will head up strategy and artist relations for Headshell. The series “works with iconic recording artists to create unique graphic novels that resonate with artists and audiences,” according to a press release. “Headshell graphic novels present original stories inspired by artists’ careers and music, giving fans an all new way to connect with the artists and music they love.”

Of the partnership, Lars Ulrich of Metallica said, “The team at Vault are pushing boundaries and are bold storytellers. We are excited to partner with them.”

Brian Monaco, Sony Music Publishing President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, added, “We’re honored to partner with Def Leppard and Vault Comics to help bring Headshell‘s Hysteria to life. There are many exciting opportunities for songwriters across the graphic novel space and I look forward to working with Vault to further amplify the stories of SMP songwriters.”

The first graphic novel in the series will be Dying Inside from Pete Wentz, Hannah Klein and Lisa Sterle. Klein rose to fame from her work on the short form Snapchat series Everything Is Fine. Artist Lisa Sterle has worked with Vault on previous releases Submerged and Witchblood.

“Creating a new graphic novel with Vault and one of my favorite writers, Hannah Klein, has been an insane experience–in the best possible way,” Wentz said in a statement. “Between her perspective, honesty, and super dark sense of humor and Vault’s creative support throughout the entire process, I’m excited to share it with the world soon.”

Added Vault CEO Damian Wassel, “We have one overriding goal at Vault: to bring readers the very best comics and graphic novels. We’re thrilled to bring that experience creating amazing, award-winning stories to Headshell in partnership with some of the biggest names in music. I can’t wait to share the Headshell line of books with the world.”

Headshell books will arrive in standard, deluxe and collectors editions, plus one-of-one rarities. Each graphic novel will be available initially for direct sale and then have a mass market release through Vault’s distribution partners.

The upcoming releases will be announced in the coming months, according to Vault. For more information, go here.

Character Concepts from Pete Wentz’s Dying Inside by Lisa Sterle: