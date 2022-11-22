Metallica’s Helping Hands Benefit Concert To Stream on Paramount+ and YouTube

Metallica have announced that their Helping Hands benefit concert on December 16th will stream via Paramount+, Pluto TV, and YouTube.

The show will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and also features a charity auction. Along with the streaming announcement, the band also revealed that Greta Van Fleet will play an opening set and Jimmy Kimmel will host the evening’s festivities.

Metallica shared the following in a statement:

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the achievements of All Within My Hands in our final show of the year, the Helping Hands Concert & Auction at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Friday, December 16. This will be the third time we hit the stage to benefit the Foundation, but the very first time that it will be streamed live with a full audience in the house, thanks to our friends at Paramount+.

In another first, we’re also honored to announce that Jimmy Kimmel will be joining us to host the show! Make sure to tune in early as it all kicks off at 5:30 PM PST streaming live on Paramount+ and simulcast on Pluto and MTV’s YouTube channel. Don’t miss the special guests and presentations, Greta Van Fleet’s set, and a few surprises before we hit the stage.

We’ll also have some amazing items and experiences that will be auctioned off starting December 5 to benefit the Foundation, with 100% of ticket and auction proceeds going directly to those in need. Established in 2017, All Within My Hands works with partners around the world to combat food insecurity, provide funds in areas of natural disaster, and support education with the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars program, now in its fourth year.”

The stream is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. PT. For those who want to attend in person, tickets are available via the Microsoft Theater website.

Below you can see a new concert poster for Metallica’s Helping Hands benefit show. For more about the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation, please visit the official website.