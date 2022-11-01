Metallica’s James Hetfield Dressed Up as Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson for Halloween

The love affair between Metallica and Stranger Things continued this Halloween, as the legendary metal band’s frontman, James Hetfield, dressed up as the popular Netflix series’ character Eddie Munson.

Metallica shared a pic of Hetfield as Munson on their Instagram, with the singer-guitarist wearing the breakout character’s trademark denim vest over leather jacket along with a “Hellfire Club” T-shirt. Hetfield also sported a curly-mullet wig to match Munson’s hairdo. “Eddie Munson says Happy Halloween,” read the caption, with Hetfield throwing up the metal horns.

The mutual admiration began when Munson (played by actor Joseph Quinn) shredded Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in a key scene in the fourth season of Stranger Things. Metallica returned the favor when they duetted with Munson’s scene in a viral TikTok clip. The band took it even one step further when they showed clips from Stranger Things while performing “Master of Puppets” at Lollapalooza, where they also jammed with Quinn backstage.

When Season 4 of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix this past summer, Metallica stated, “It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

Metallica will close out the year with a couple of special shows. First they’ll play a concert in honor of late Megaforce Records founders Jonny and Marsha Zazula on November 6th in Hollywood, Florida (tickets available here). Then, they’ll perform their annual “Helping Hands” benefit to raise funds for their All Within My Hands Foundation on December 16th in Los Angeles.

See James Hetfield as Eddie Munson in the Instagram post below.