Metallica Announce Massive “M72 World Tour,” with Different Setlists and Openers

Metallica have announced the “M72 World Tour,” a massive global trek that will see the legendary metal band play stadiums across North America and Europe throughout 2023 and 2024. The tour comes in support of the band’s upcoming album, 72 Seasons, which will be released on April 14th, 2023.

The “M72 World Tour” will see Metallica playing two nights in every city on their tour docket, with the promise of completely different setlists and support lineups. The rotating cast of opening acts include Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Greta Van Fleet, Five Finger Death Punch, Volbeat, and Ice Nine Kills. Additionally, the tour will feature a new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage.

Two-day tickets go on sale Friday, December 2nd via Ticketmaster, with a Metallica fan club pre-sale commencing on Wednesday, November 30th. Single-day tickets will be available starting January 20th via Ticketmaster. You can also find individual ticket links below.

Along with the tour, Metallica announced their new album, 72 Seasons, and released the first single, “Lux Æterna.” The album will be the band’s first new studio LP since 2016’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

Metallica 2023 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena *^ (Tix)

04/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena +/ (Tix)

05/17 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France +/ (Tix)

05/19 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *^ (Tix)

05/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion *^ (Tix)

05/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion +/ (Tix)

06/16 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium !^ (Tix)

06/18 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium +/ (Tix)

08/04 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium $^ (Tix)

08/06 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium +/ (Tix)

08/11 – Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique $^ (Tix)

08/13 – Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique +/ (Tix)

08/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium $^ (Tix)

08/20 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium +/ (Tix)

08/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium $^ (Tix)

08/27 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium +/ (Tix)

09/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium $^ (Tix)

09/03 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium +/ (Tix)

11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center $^ (Tix)

11/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center +/ (Tix)

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field $^ (Tix)

11/12 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field +/ (Tix)

Metallica 2024 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion *^ (Tix)

05/26 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion +/ (Tix)

06/07 – Helsinki, FI @ Olympic Stadium *^ (Tix)

06/09 – Helsinki, FI @ Olympic Stadium +/ (Tix)

06/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium *^ (Tix)

06/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium +/ (Tix)

07/05 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy *^ (Tix)

07/07 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy +/ (Tix)

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano *^ (Tix)

07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano +/ (Tix)

08/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium $^ (Tix)

08/04 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium +/ (Tix)

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field $^ (Tix)

08/11 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field +/ (Tix)

08/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium $^ (Tix)

08/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium +/ (Tix)

08/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium $^ (Tix)

08/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium +/ (Tix)

08/30 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field $^ (Tix)

09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field +/ (Tix)

09/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol &^ (Tix)

09/22 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol +/ (Tix)

09/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol &^ (Tix)

09/29 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol +/ (Tix)

* = w/ Architechts

^ = w/ Mammoth WVH

+ = w/ Five Finger Death Punch

/ = w/ Ice Nine Kills

! = w/ Volbeat

$ = w/ Pantera

& = w/ Greta Van Fleet

Photo Gallery: Metallica at BottleRock Festival 2022

