Metallica Share Pro-Shot Footage of Zazula Tribute Show, Plus Heartfelt Video Testimonial: Watch

The metal band played an old-school set in Florida in honor of the Megaforce Records founders

Metallica Zazula Tribute Show Footage
Metallica’s James Hetfield, via YouTube
November 16, 2022 | 4:22pm ET

    Metallica celebrated late Megaforce Records co-founders Jon and Marsha Zazula with a special show earlier this month in Hollywood, Florida. The band only played songs from its first two albums (along with a couple of tunes they covered during that era) and has now shared pro-shot footage from the concert. In addition, the band’s heartfelt video tribute to the Zazulas has also been posted online.

    Jon and Marsha Zazula sadly passed away roughly a year apart in February 2022 and January 2021, respectively. The married couple helped discover Metallica and essentially founded Megaforce Records to release the metal band’s debut album, 1983’s Kill ‘Em All, followed by 1984’s Ride the Lightning.

    On their official YouTube channel, Metallica have posted their performances of “Phantom Lord” (Kill ‘Em All), “The Call of Ctulu” (Ride the Lightning) and their cover of Blitzkrieg’s “Blitzkrieg” from the November 6th concert.

    In addition, a video tribute to the Zazulas featuring Metallica has also been shared online, with each member of the band expressing his gratitude toward the couple.

    Watch the performance clips and the video tribute in the YouTube players below.

