MGM+ and Prime Video Announce Silk: Spider Society, Other Spider-Man Series to Follow

From showrunner Angela Kang, the series follows Cindy Moon, the woman who becomes Silk

silk spider society
Silk and Spider-Man (Marvel)
November 17, 2022 | 9:47pm ET

    MGM+ and Prime Video have inked a new deal to produce a new suite of television shows based on Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. The first series, Silk: Spider Society, comes from showrunner Angela Kang and centers on the superhero Silk.

    Silk is the alias of Cindy Moon, a Korean American woman who was bit by the same spider that bit Peter Parker. The character was created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramo and first appeared in a 2014 Marvel comic. Silk: Spider Society serves as a bit of the superhero’s origin story, following Moon as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family before she officially becomes Silk.

    Kang, who currently serves as showrunner of The Walking Dead, signed a multi-year deal to create television for Amazon Studios. On Silk: Spider Society, she’ll be joined by executive producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, who helped open the door for the rise of Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters with their work on 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

    Other Kang works to look forward to in her new Amazon deal include a series adaptation of the fantasy novel Black Sun, as well as an adaptation of Drew Magar’s book The Postmortal. Author Rebecca Roanhors has even signed on to write the pilot for the former project.

