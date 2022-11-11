Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

MGMT Release Mythical Live Album 11-11-11, 11 Years Later

Recorded at New York's Guggenheim Museum on November 11th, 2011

Advertisement
mgmt 11-11-11 live album
MGMT, photo by ​Brad Elterman
November 11, 2022 | 8:53am ET

    On November 11th, 2011, MGMT performed an original 45-minute piece at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York to mark the opening of an exhibit celebrating the artist Maurizio Cattelan. Now, the band has finally released that performance as a live album, appropriately titled 11-11-11. The project, of course, arrives today – 11-11-22.

    MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser were commissioned to write music in response to the 2011 Cattelan display, which suspended 130 pieces of art from varying heights. “We’re creating a musical experience that works for the building and for the construction and presentation of the Cattelan exhibit,” the duo said at the time. “It’s an art exhibit done in a completely original way, so it deserves music which is completely original.”

    After debuting their composition at a private museum event on 11-10-11, MGMT performed the music for the public on 11-11-11, the first of event of its kind at the Guggenheim. In addition to a digital release, the performance will be pressed on on black and colored vinyl. Pre-orders for the vinyl release are ongoing, with the LPs are expected to arrive in Spring 2023.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    MGMT’s last album was 2018’s Little Dark Agewhile a few years back they shared the 12-inch single “In the Afternoon” B/W “As You Move Through the World.”

    11-11-11 Artwork:

    mgmt 11-11-11 artwork

    11-11-11 Tracklist:
    01. Introduction
    02. Invocation
    03. Whistling Through the Graveyard
    04. Forest Elf
    05. Tell It To Me Like It Is
    06. I Am Not Your Home
    07. Unfriend
    08. Who’s Counting
    09. Interlude
    10. Whistling Past the Graveyard
    11. Under the Porch

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Bruce Springsteen only the strong survive album stream tour tickets 2023 e street band soul cover covers

Bruce Springsteen Releases Soul Covers Album Only the Strong Survive: Stream

November 11, 2022

nas king's disease iii

Nas Drops New Album King's Disease III: Stream

November 11, 2022

weird al yankovic now you know

"Weird Al" Yankovic Reveals Biopic Soundtrack, Featuring New Song "Now You Know": Stream

November 4, 2022

drake 21 savage her loss new album stream

Drake and 21 Savage Team Up for Collaborative Album Her Loss: Stream

November 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

MGMT Release Mythical Live Album 11-11-11, 11 Years Later

Menu Shop Search Newsletter