Ministry Announce First-Ever Livestream Show as Last Concert of 2022

Industrial pioneers Ministry are offering fans worldwide a chance to see the band in concert with their first-ever livestream show set for November 20th.

Frontman Al Jourgensen and company recently opened for Nine Inch Nails at a special one-off concert in Cleveland, and also performed at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville. However, they were supposed to tour Europe this fall but had to cancel due to unforeseen circumstances. In order to reach fans around the globe, the band is staging a special livestream show to close out their 2022 performances.

“We never intended for Cleveland with NIN to be our last show this year,” stated Jourgensen. “Due to circumstances beyond our control we had to cancel Europe but we didn’t want to end 2022 without one last show, and this will be one for the books.”

Ministry will perform a set of classics, as well as tunes from their latest album, 2021’s Moral Hygiene. A press release teases “possible special guests” joining the full band, which currently consists of Jourgensen, drummer Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour), guitarists Cesar Soto (Man The Mute) and Monte Pittman (Madonna, Prong), bassist Paul D’Amour (Tool, Feersum Ennjin), and keyboardist John Bechdel (Killing Joke, Fear Factory).

The livestream will premiere on November 20th at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET, with tickets priced at $17.99 (available via streaming platform HITKOR). For an extra two bucks, fans can get an “All Access Pass,” which will include the concert plus behind-the-scenes content and an exclusive interview. As part of the price for both the regular ticket and the “All Access Pass,” fans will have access to the show for more than a year.

Back in April, Ministry wrapped up the “Industrial Strength Tour” with support from Melvins. Prior to the outing, Jourgensen and Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne got together via Zoom for a fascinating conversation for Consequence‘s “Two for the Road” video series (watch below).