Morbid Angel Announce 2023 US Tour with Revocation and More

Morbid Angel have announced a 2023 US tour featuring support from Revocation, Crypta, Skeletal Remains, and Vitriol.

The “United States Tour of Terror” will launch on March 15th in Pensacola, Florida, and run through an April 22nd date in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Morbid Angel are billing the outing as a 40th anniversary tour, with the legendary death metal band having formed in 1983.

Revocation will provide direct support, with Crypta also on board throughout the run. Skeletal Remains will appear from March 15th through April 4th, while Vitriol will be on the bill from April 6th through April 22nd. Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 4th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales for select cities beginning on Thursday (November 3rd) using the code HEADLINE.

Advertisement

Related Video

The upcoming tour will mark Morbid Angel’s first in the US since 2019. For Brazil’s Crypta, the trek will mark the band’s first proper US tour.

“We are beyond excited for our first tour ever in the USA — we know they’re one of our most solid fanbases around the world and we’ve been working so hard to finally be able to meet them all on the road,” Crypta’s Fernanda Lira said in a statement, adding, “Besides that, Morbid Angel is one of our main influences and the whole package is simply killer — can it get any more special than that? We don’t think so!!!”

See the full list of dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Morbid Angel’s 2023 US Tour Dates:

03/15 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl *

03/17 – Houston, TX @ Rise *

03/18 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live *

03/19 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live *

03/21 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater *

03/23 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse *

03/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American *

03/25 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

03/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent *

03/28 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater *

03/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

03/31 – Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater *

04/01 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge *

04/02 – Hobart, IN @ The Art Theater *

04/04 – Ft Wayne, IN @ Piere’s *

04/06 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop ^

04/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live ^

04/08 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs ^

04/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergel’s ^

04/11 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater ^

04/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts ^

04/14 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live ^

04/15 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium ^

04/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage ^

04/18 – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse ^

04/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ^

04/21 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum ^

04/22 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room ^

Advertisement

* = w/ Revocation, Crypta and Skeletal Remains

^ = w/ Revocation, Crypta and Vitriol