Morrissey Cancels Tour Dates Due to Illness

Morrissey has canceled a pair of upcoming tour dates scheduled tonight in Salt Lake City and on Wednesday in Denver due to “band illness.”

“Thank you to the fans for the ongoing love and support while we take a moment to restore and recover,” Morrissey said in a statement.

As of now, the artist’s November 25th concert in Minneapolis will proceed as planned, and refunds for the two canceled gigs are available at point of purchase.

Advertisement

Related Video

Earlier this month, Morrissey ended his tour kickoff show in Los Angeles early due to “inclement weather” — temperatures were in the mid-50s at the time. The notoriously temperamental artist walked off stage after nine songs, and a representative said later that the show would not continue due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

What’s more, soon after that incident, Morrissey’s website was updated to say that his forthcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers “is no longer scheduled for a February release,” as previously announced. “Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records [Los Angeles],” the statement added.

Morrissey 2022 Tour Dates:

11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

11/23 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

11/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/01 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

12/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway