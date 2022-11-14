Menu
Morrissey Ends LA Concert Early, Release of New Album on Hold

The tour is scheduled to continue as scheduled, but it's unclear when we might hear new album Bonfire of Teenagers

Morrissey announces new album due out in 2023
Morrissey, photo by Jake Walters
Consequence Staff
November 14, 2022 | 12:28pm ET

    Morrissey’s first US tour in three years got off to a rocky start on Saturday night when the singer prematurely ended a show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

    After performing nine songs, Morrissey exited the stage without explanation. According to NME, a representative for the singer then informed the audience that “due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue.”

    A source tells Consequence that the show was canceled due to inclement weather — temperatures were in the mid-50s at the time of the outdoor concert. The tour is scheduled to continue as scheduled with a concert in El Cajon, California on Monday night.

    Morrissey’s tour is scheduled to run through early December. Tickets to the rest of his upcoming shows are available here.

    Additionally, Consequence is giving one lucky fan tickets to the concert of their choice as well as the opportunity to meet drummer Brendan Buckley. Enter to win here.

    The news doesn’t end there, however: According to a new statement on Morrissey’s website, the singer’s new album Bonfire of Teenagers “is no longer scheduled for a February release,” as previously announced. “Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records [Los Angeles],” the statement added.

    Morrissey 2022 Tour Dates:
    11/14 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
    11/15 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
    11/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
    11/23 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    11/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
    11/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    12/01 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
    12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    12/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

