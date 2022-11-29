Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Announce 2023 Atlantic City Shows

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will warm up for their 2023 world tour with a pair of February gigs in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The concerts will take place at the 7,000-capacity Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, a relatively intimate venue compared to the massive outdoor stadiums the two veteran rock acts played this past summer.

The shows are booked for February 10th and 11th, one week before the two bands kick off the previously announced international run of their co-headlining tour. Tickets for the Atlantic City concerts go on sale to the general public this Friday (December 2nd) at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster, with a Citi pre-sales having already begun and a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. ET using the code HEADLINE.

The international tour will kick off with a Latin American leg on February 18th in Mexico City, followed by a UK/Europe jaunt beginning in May.

The North American outing, which wrapped up in September, had previously been postponed two years due to the pandemic. It was a phenomenal success, raking in $173.5 million in ticket sales.

The Atlantic City shows will presumably be the first look at Mötley Crüe’s new lineup, with guitarist John 5 having replaced the recently retired Mick Mars. As of now, they mark the only US gigs on the 2023 itinerary.

See the 2023 Mötley Crüe / Def Leppard tour dates below, and pick up tickets at the links below.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard 2023 “World Tour” Dates:

02/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (Tix)

02/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (Tix)

02/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)

02/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio Banorte (Tix)

02/25 – Bogota, CO @ Parque Simon Bolivar

02/28 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

03/03 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

03/07 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

03/09 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira

03/11 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Arena do Grêmio

05/22 – Sheffield, UK @ Bramall Lane (Tix)

05/25 – Mönchengladbach, DE @ SparkassenPark

05/27 – Munich, DE @ Koenigsplatz (Tix)

05/29 – Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome

05/31 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena Kraków (Tix)

06/02 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks * (Tix)

06/03 – Hannover, DE @ Expo Plaza (Tix)

06/07 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival *

06/09 – Hyvinkää, FI @ RockFest *

06/11 – Trondheim, NO @ Trondheim Rocks * (Tix)

06/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell *

06/18 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting *

06/20 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo SNAI San Siro (Tix)

06/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo de Alges

06/24 – Rivas-Vaciamadrid, ES @ Auditorio Miguel Ríos (Tix)

06/27 – Thun, CH @ Stockhorn Arena

07/01 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)

07/02 – Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival * (Tix)

07/04 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park (Tix)

07/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park (Tix)

* = festival appearance