Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Announce 2023 Atlantic City Shows

The gigs take place February 10th and 11th at the relatively intimate Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Motley Crue Def Leppard 2023 World Tour
Motley Crue and Def Leppard, via Live Nation
November 29, 2022 | 5:06pm ET

    Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will warm up for their 2023 world tour with a pair of February gigs in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The concerts will take place at the 7,000-capacity Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, a relatively intimate venue compared to the massive outdoor stadiums the two veteran rock acts played this past summer.

    The shows are booked for February 10th and 11th, one week before the two bands kick off the previously announced international run of their co-headlining tour. Tickets for the Atlantic City concerts go on sale to the general public this Friday (December 2nd) at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster, with a Citi pre-sales having already begun and a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. ET using the code HEADLINE.

    The international tour will kick off with a Latin American leg on February 18th in Mexico City, followed by a UK/Europe jaunt beginning in May.

    The North American outing, which wrapped up in September, had previously been postponed two years due to the pandemic. It was a phenomenal success, raking in $173.5 million in ticket sales.

    John 5 replaces Mick Mars in Motley Crue
    Mötley Crüe Officially Name John 5 as Mick Mars’ Replacement in Touring Lineup

    The Atlantic City shows will presumably be the first look at Mötley Crüe’s new lineup, with guitarist John 5 having replaced the recently retired Mick Mars. As of now, they mark the only US gigs on the 2023 itinerary.

    See the 2023 Mötley Crüe / Def Leppard tour dates below, and pick up tickets at the links below.

    Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard 2023 “World Tour” Dates:
    02/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (Tix)
    02/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (Tix)
    02/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)
    02/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio Banorte (Tix)
    02/25 – Bogota, CO @ Parque Simon Bolivar
    02/28 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional
    03/03 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida
    03/07 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
    03/09 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira
    03/11 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Arena do Grêmio
    05/22 – Sheffield, UK @ Bramall Lane (Tix)
    05/25 – Mönchengladbach, DE @ SparkassenPark
    05/27 – Munich, DE @ Koenigsplatz (Tix)
    05/29 – Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome
    05/31 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena Kraków (Tix)
    06/02 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks * (Tix)
    06/03 – Hannover, DE @ Expo Plaza (Tix)
    06/07 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival *
    06/09 – Hyvinkää, FI @ RockFest *
    06/11 – Trondheim, NO @ Trondheim Rocks * (Tix)
    06/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell *
    06/18 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting *
    06/20 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo SNAI San Siro (Tix)
    06/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo de Alges
    06/24 – Rivas-Vaciamadrid, ES @ Auditorio Miguel Ríos (Tix)
    06/27 – Thun, CH @ Stockhorn Arena
    07/01 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)
    07/02 – Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival * (Tix)
    07/04 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park (Tix)
    07/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park (Tix)

    * = festival appearance

