Former Mötley Crüe singer John Corabi has expressed skepticism regarding guitarist Mick Mars’ recent retirement from touring.

Corabi’s remarks came during an interview on the Life in the Stocks podcast. When asked for his thoughts on Mars’ retirement, the singer opens up with some bombshell theories, hinting that Mars was forced to exit the band. Official statements from Mötley Crüe and Mars’ representative imply that the parting was mutual, with the guitarist hampered by his ongoing battle with Ankylosing Spondylitis, a degenerative disease that affects the spine.

“I don’t totally believe Mick’s reasons for leaving Mötley,” Corabi said [as transcribed by Blabbermouth]. “And I don’t even know if he left Mötley. I believe maybe he was shown the door. Because as long as I can remember… Fuck, when we were doing the Generation Swine record, they were complaining about his guitar playing then.”

Corabi, who replaced Vince Neil in the ’90s before the latter’s return, went on to say that he believes Mars didn’t play on most of Generation Swine and the band’s last few releases: “I don’t know if he played on New Tattoo — I’m not sure — but I know on Red, White & Crüe, it was D.J. Ashba; on Saints of Los Angeles, it was DJ Ashba; and on The Dirt [soundtrack], it was John 5.”

Given Corabi’s rare place in the Mötley Crüe family — drummer Randy Castillo (and now John 5) being the only other non-founding members to play in the lineup — the singer tried to communicate directly with Mars about the situation. However, he hasn’t heard back.

“Since that announcement came out, I’ve reached out to Mick and his wife a few times,” Corabi said. “And Mick hasn’t responded at all. And I sent [his wife] — she’s from Switzerland — so when I was there last week, I sent some photos of the Alps — I was in the Alps — and I wrote to her, and I said, ‘Hey, I’m in your motherland.’ And she wrote back. Then I came back, and I was, like, ‘Hey, man, how’s Mick?’ And she goes, ‘He’s fine.’ [And I said], ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ Crickets. So that’s kind of unusual behavior for Mick and [his wife]; they would normally [be] just, like, ‘Yeah, dude. Everything’s cool. Whatever.'”

After wrapping up their blockbuster North American stadium tour with Def Leppard this past summer, Mars announced his retirement from touring. The band swiftly named Rob Zombie axeman John 5 as his replacement. The latter will join the group in Mars’ stead for its 2023 international tour dates, also with Def Leppard. A pair of Atlantic City warmup shows were also recently announced, with tickets available here.

In other news, Mötley Crüe recently announced the Crücial Crüe box set, which culls their first five studio albums. The vinyl edition retails for $174.98 and can be pre-ordered here, while the CD version retails for $49.98 and can be pre-ordered here.

You can listen to the full interview with Corabi below.