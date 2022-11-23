Mötley Crüe Announce “Crücial Crüe: The Studio Albums 1981-1989” Vinyl Box Set

Mötley Crüe have announced the Crücial Crüe: The Studio Albums 1981-1989 box set, which collects their first five albums on vinyl and CD. Both formats are set to arrive on February 17th.

The LP box set will contain colored-vinyl variants of the following albums: Too Fast for Love (white/black splatter); Shout at the Devil (yellow/black splatter); Theater of Pain (hot pink magenta/black splatter); Girls, Girls, Girls (cyan blue/black splatter); and Dr. Feelgood (coke bottle green/oxblood splatter). The vinyl and CD sets are each limited to 10,000 copies worldwide.

It’s the first time the Crüe’s iconic ’80s output has been housed in one package on vinyl and CD. Previously, the band offered up those five albums as part of a limited 40th anniversary cassette box set for Record Store Day in 2021. That tape set was marred by a bizarre manufacturing defect where the magnet used to close the physical box damaged the media on Too Fast for Love, leading to backlash among collectors.

The box set announcement wraps up an eventful year for Mötley Crüe, who finally got to embark on their highly anticipated stadium tour with Def Leppard following postponements due to the pandemic. The North American trek was hugely successful, raking in $173.5 million in ticket sales.

However, it was drummer Tommy Lee who stole most of the headlines. After breaking his ribs prior to the tour — forcing him to sit out portions of the band’s early performances — Lee went viral when he proudly posted a full-frontal nude selfie on social media. Later, Lee would face criticism from concertgoers after encouraging crowds to expose themselves during Mötley Crüe’s sets.

Most recently, founding guitarist Mick Mars announced his retirement from touring, stepping away after 40-plus years of live performances with the band. Rob Zombie axeman John 5 was quickly announced as Mars’ replacement, and will join the band on their 2023 world tour.

The Crücial Crüe: The Studio Albums 1981-1989 vinyl box set retails for $174.98 and can be pre-ordered here. The CD version retails for $49.98 and can be pre-ordered here. You can see product photos of both below.