Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Previously Unreleased Motörhead Song “Bullet in Your Brain” Unveiled: Stream

An expanded reissue of 2015's Bad Magic arrives on February 24th

Advertisement
motorhead bullet in your brain stream
Motörhead, via YouTube
November 30, 2022 | 8:52am ET

    Motörhead’s final studio album Bad Magic is receiving an expanded reissue titled Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic, out February 24th.

    In addition to the original 2015 album, the reissue adds two previously unreleased bonus tracks, an interview with the late Lemmy Kilmister, and a full concert recording: Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!. One of the previously unreleased cuts, “Bullet in Your Brain,” can be streamed now below.

    The upbeat rocker is a worthy addendum to the LP’s original 14-track sequence. More than anything, it makes us miss Lemmy. The song’s music video is particularly poignant, featuring in-studio footage of the band and behind-the-scenes clips of Lemmy working on what would be his last Motörhead album.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    For Motörhead fans, Seriously Bad Magic serves as the ultimate snapshot of the band’s final chapter. One of Lemmy’s final interviews, dubbed “War, Love, Death and Injustice,” rounds out the collection. The interview was conducted by Motörhead expert Robert Kiewik during the band’s 2015 tour in support of Bad Magic.

    The reissue will be released in a variety of formats including 2-LP vinyl, 2-CD, and digitally. A limited edition box set will house all formats — 2-LP vinyl, the CD version, and the Lemmy interview on vinyl — and comes with a “Motörhead – MURDER ONE” ouija board and planchette, “should the desire to have a chat with Lem or anyone beyond this mortal coil arise.”

    motorhead iron fist promo video
     Editor's Pick
    Long Lost Motörhead Iron Fist Short Film Restored With Previously Unreleased Track: Watch

    You can pre-order Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic in various formats via this location. Below you can watch the video for “Bullet in Your Brain” and see the reissue’s complete tracklist and artwork.

    Advertisement

    Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic Artwork:

    motorhead seriously bad magic

    Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic Tracklist:
    01. Victory Or Die
    02. Thunder & Lightning
    03. Fire Storm Hotel
    04. Shoot Out All of Your Lights
    05. The Devil
    06. Electricity
    07. Evil Eye
    08. Teach Them How To Bleed
    09. Till The End
    10. Tell Me Who To Kill
    11. Choking On Your Screams
    12. When The Sky Comes Looking For You
    13. Sympathy For The Devil
    14. Heroes
    15. Bullet In Your Brain (Bonus Track)
    16. Greedy Bastards (Bonus Track)

    Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks! Tracklist:
    01. We Are Motörhead
    02. Damage Case
    03. Stay Clean
    04. Metropolis
    05. Over the Top
    06. String Theory
    07. The Chase is Better Than the Catch
    08. Rock It
    09. Lost Woman Blues
    10. Doctor Rock
    11. Just ‘Cos You Got the Power
    12. Going to Brazil
    13. Ace of Spades
    14. Overkill

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

tim commerford new band 7d7d

Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford Unveils New Band 7D7D with Debut Single "Capitalism": Stream

November 28, 2022

Metallica

Metallica Announce New Album 72 Seasons, Unleash First Single "Lux Æterna": Stream

November 28, 2022

morrissey rebels without applause

Morrissey Shares New Single "Rebels Without Applause": Stream

November 26, 2022

zayn jimi hendrix angel cover birthday classic rock music news pop one direction listen stream

Zayn Covers Jimi Hendrix's "Angel" for the Guitar Legend's 80th Birthday: Stream

November 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Previously Unreleased Motörhead Song "Bullet in Your Brain" Unveiled: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter