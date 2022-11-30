Previously Unreleased Motörhead Song “Bullet in Your Brain” Unveiled: Stream

Motörhead’s final studio album Bad Magic is receiving an expanded reissue titled Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic, out February 24th.

In addition to the original 2015 album, the reissue adds two previously unreleased bonus tracks, an interview with the late Lemmy Kilmister, and a full concert recording: Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!. One of the previously unreleased cuts, “Bullet in Your Brain,” can be streamed now below.

The upbeat rocker is a worthy addendum to the LP’s original 14-track sequence. More than anything, it makes us miss Lemmy. The song’s music video is particularly poignant, featuring in-studio footage of the band and behind-the-scenes clips of Lemmy working on what would be his last Motörhead album.

Advertisement

Related Video

For Motörhead fans, Seriously Bad Magic serves as the ultimate snapshot of the band’s final chapter. One of Lemmy’s final interviews, dubbed “War, Love, Death and Injustice,” rounds out the collection. The interview was conducted by Motörhead expert Robert Kiewik during the band’s 2015 tour in support of Bad Magic.

The reissue will be released in a variety of formats including 2-LP vinyl, 2-CD, and digitally. A limited edition box set will house all formats — 2-LP vinyl, the CD version, and the Lemmy interview on vinyl — and comes with a “Motörhead – MURDER ONE” ouija board and planchette, “should the desire to have a chat with Lem or anyone beyond this mortal coil arise.”

You can pre-order Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic in various formats via this location. Below you can watch the video for “Bullet in Your Brain” and see the reissue’s complete tracklist and artwork.

Advertisement

Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic Artwork:

Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic Tracklist:

01. Victory Or Die

02. Thunder & Lightning

03. Fire Storm Hotel

04. Shoot Out All of Your Lights

05. The Devil

06. Electricity

07. Evil Eye

08. Teach Them How To Bleed

09. Till The End

10. Tell Me Who To Kill

11. Choking On Your Screams

12. When The Sky Comes Looking For You

13. Sympathy For The Devil

14. Heroes

15. Bullet In Your Brain (Bonus Track)

16. Greedy Bastards (Bonus Track)

Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks! Tracklist:

01. We Are Motörhead

02. Damage Case

03. Stay Clean

04. Metropolis

05. Over the Top

06. String Theory

07. The Chase is Better Than the Catch

08. Rock It

09. Lost Woman Blues

10. Doctor Rock

11. Just ‘Cos You Got the Power

12. Going to Brazil

13. Ace of Spades

14. Overkill