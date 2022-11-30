Menu
Viral Music Video Filmed in Prison Cell Shows Inhumane Conditions, Rappers Face Charges: Watch

"Man, they doing us wrong," one man says

November 30, 2022 | 12:41pm ET

    A viral music video shot inside a prison cell of Macomb Correctional Facility in Michigan shows a floor covered in liquid and prison guards forcibly holding down an inmate, among other grim sights. The two prisoners who covertly recorded the video have been punished with segregation from the general population and may face additional charges for smuggling in cell phones, the Detroit Free Press reports.

    The song, “IN DIS CELL,” is credited to 24 Superbadd37 featuring 82 Treezy Banger. “Feeling all this pain, can’t barely take off my shoes,” Superbadd sings, a reference to the layer of liquid covering their cell floor.

    “Man, they doing us wrong,” Treezy Banger says while gesturing to the cell door. “That’s my blanket.” The footage cuts to a wet blanket at the base of the door, which seems to be holding back a steady trickle of fluid from the outside. Check out “IN DIS CELL” below.

    Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said the presence of contraband cell phones can be “incredibly dangerous… especially with capability of getting onto the internet,” noting that phones can be used to direct assaults inside or outside the prison, as well as arranging attempted escapes or harassing witnesses.

    State lawmakers discussed the video during a November 29th committee hearing. The department’s legislative liaison Kyle Kaminski mocked “IN DIS CELL,” saying, “I hear it’s not particularly good from a musical perspective.”

    Republican State Senator Ed McBroom quizzed him on the inmates’ punishment, asking, “So these two that are put in segregation, are they likely to face (criminal) charges?” Kaminski responded that they are facing internal discipline, but further charges will come at the discretion of the county prosecutor.

