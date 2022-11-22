The talent runs deep in the Bushell family! Over the past few years, 12-year-old Nandi has wowed the world with her remarkable musical skills, and now her little brother Thomas is showcasing his chops behind the drum kit. The pair take on the Rage Against the Machine classic “Killing in the Name” in a new jam session.

In the clip posted to Instagram, Nandi gives off some serious Tom Morello vibes as she holds the guitar high up in the RATM guitarist’s signature playing style, while Thomas pounds away at the kit like a young Brad Wilk. With equal parts joy and rage, they even give us a joint scream of “killing in the name of” partway into the minute-long jam.

“A family that Rages together, stays together,” wrote Nandi alongside the video clip. “I love jamming with my brother @thomas_bushell. I am teaching him about all the greatest #rock and #metal #bands. @rageagainstthemachine is one of the bands at the top of my list! Hey @tommorello and @bradwilk you guys are awesome! Thomas is really getting good!”

Nandi already has some great history with Morello and RATM. After crushing a multi-instrument performance of “Guerrilla Radio” in 2020, Nandi was gifted a guitar by Morello. She then used that very guitar to cover Audioslave’s “Cochise.”

Last year, she got together with Morello and his son Roman to record and release the original song “The Children Will Rise Up” to call attention to climate change.

Nandi was named Consequence‘s Rookie of the Year in 2021, and told us, “It was really fun meeting [Morello], ’cause I absolutely love Rage Against the Machine, and l love Tom Morello’s style. I wrote a song about climate change because I want to make the world a better place.”

First Nandi, now Thomas. The possibilities are endless for the Bushell siblings! Check out the sister-brother duo jamming on “Killing in the Name” below.