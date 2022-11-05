Menu
Nandi Bushell Covers Eminem’s “Rap God”: Watch

Her first new cover in almost six months

nandi bushell rap god
Nandi Bushell, photo via Twitter
November 5, 2022 | 7:28pm ET

    It’s been a minute since Nandi Bushell has shared one of her viral drum covers, but she resumed the practice this weekend by playing along to Eminem’s “Rap God.” Watch the video below.

    In the video’s caption, Bushell said she’s been “working on my speed and consistency,” so it makes sense that she chose Eminem’s rapid fire 2013 track. As always, the kid drummer handles the song with ease and confidence, twirling and throwing one drum stick while playing the other and never losing her footing on the kick drum. Elsewhere in her caption, she shouted out HAL, the drummer for the Japanese rock band CVLTE who has also enjoyed some Internet fame in recent years.

    Beyond performing songs by Rush and John Coltrane, Bushell has moved beyond simple covers and has begun writing her first album of original music. Back in September, she shared the Origins of her debut single “The Shadows” and discussed her rise to fame. The precocious artist also joined the likes of Shane Hawkins and Violet Grohl in performing at Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London.

