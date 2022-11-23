Nandi Bushell and Shane Hawkins Jam to “Everlong,” “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and More: Watch

It’s been around six weeks since Wembley Stadium hosted the London iteration of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, but we haven’t forgotten the star-studded event — and neither has Nandi Bushell. The tween drummer took to Twitter Wednesday to give a heartfelt shoutout to another young musical prodigy: Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Shane.

Bushell spread the love with a minute-long video comprised of clips of the duo rocking out together before the tribute concert: “Jamming with Shane backstage at Wembley is one of my favourite ever moments,” she wrote in the caption. “Shane is one of the nicest, friendliest, talented people I have ever met. He is so much fun to be around and has so much energy.”

The pair practice a handful of songs in the video, including Foo Fighters’ classic “Everlong” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” — incidentally enough, both songs feature Dave Grohl drumming on their studio versions. Though drums appear to be both kids’ instrument of choice, Bushell also flaunts her bass licks while Hawkins shreds guitar.

Not that we needed any further confirmation, but Shane certainly must be making his father proud. See Bushell’s post below.

This is just the latest in Bushell’s seemingly never-ending spree of jam sessions: Just earlier this week, she posted a clip of her rocking out to Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing In the Name” alongside her little brother, whom she said she’s teaching about “all the greatest rock and metal bands.” And earlier this month, she also shared an impressive cover of Eminem’s famously speedy track “Rap God.”