Nas Drops New Album King’s Disease III: Stream

Another Hit-Boy-produced installment in the rapper's King's Disease series

Nas, photo by Quinn Tucker
November 11, 2022 | 12:10am ET

    Nas is back with King’s Disease III, the third installment in his run of Hit-Boy-produced King’s Disease albums. Listen to the LP below.

    Nas and Hit-Boy released the first King’s Disease back in 2020, ushering in a new era for the legendary rapper after 2018’s uneven, Kanye West produced NASIR. King’s Disease II followed in 2021, as did Magicanother album from the two artists that Nas surprised released later that year. In all, the last few years have brought about a bit of a renaissance for Nas. He just wrapped up the “NY State of Mind Tour,” a co-headlining jaunt with fellow hip-hop icons Wu Tang Clang, and we reviewed their St. Louis show.

    Check out the artwork and tracklist for King’s Disease III below, and once you’re done listening to the new Nas, revisit our list of the rapper’s 10 Best Songs.

    King’s Disease III Artwork:

    King’s Disease III Tracklist:
    01. Ghetto Reporter
    02 .Legit
    03. Thun
    04. Michael & Quincy
    05. 30
    06. Hood2Hood
    07. Recession Proof
    08. Reminisce
    09. Serious Interlude
    10. I’m on Fire
    11. WTF SMH
    12. Once a Man, Twice a Child
    13. Get Light
    14. First Time
    15. Beef
    16. Don’t Shoot
    17. Til My Last Breath (Bonus)

