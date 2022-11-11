Nas Drops New Album King’s Disease III: Stream

Nas is back with King’s Disease III, the third installment in his run of Hit-Boy-produced King’s Disease albums. Listen to the LP below.
Nas and Hit-Boy released the first King’s Disease back in 2020, ushering in a new era for the legendary rapper after 2018’s uneven, Kanye West produced NASIR. King’s Disease II followed in 2021, as did Magic, another album from the two artists that Nas surprised released later that year. In all, the last few years have brought about a bit of a renaissance for Nas. He just wrapped up the “NY State of Mind Tour,” a co-headlining jaunt with fellow hip-hop icons Wu Tang Clang, and we reviewed their St. Louis show.
Check out the artwork and tracklist for King’s Disease III below, and once you’re done listening to the new Nas, revisit our list of the rapper’s 10 Best Songs.
King’s Disease III Artwork:
King’s Disease III Tracklist:
01. Ghetto Reporter
02 .Legit
03. Thun
04. Michael & Quincy
05. 30
06. Hood2Hood
07. Recession Proof
08. Reminisce
09. Serious Interlude
10. I’m on Fire
11. WTF SMH
12. Once a Man, Twice a Child
13. Get Light
14. First Time
15. Beef
16. Don’t Shoot
17. Til My Last Breath (Bonus)