The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Brandon Fried Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct

The Neighbourhood have parted ways with longtime drummer Brandon Fried following an allegation of sexual harassment made against him by María Zardoya, vocalist of The Marías.

“I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried, the drummer of The Neighbourhood,” Zardoya posted on The Marías’ Instagram story. “It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body. @thehbdh y’all need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep.”

Shortly thereafter, The Neighbourhood responded on their own Instagram story: “We are grateful to María for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.”

Following the announcement, Fried responded on his personal Instagram story, apologizing to Zardoya and the remaining members of The Neighbourhood. “My actions were inexcusable and intolerable,” he wrote. “They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence. It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for.”

Fried continued: “I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down.” See screenshots of Zardoya, Fried, and The Neighbourhood’s posts via Pop Crave below.

The Marías supported Halsey on her “Love and Power Tour” earlier this year.

