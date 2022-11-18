Neil Young and Crazy Horse Unveil New Album World Record: Stream

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have shared their latest album, World Record. Listen to the LP below via Apple Music (but not Spotify).

Young and Crazy Horse recorded World Record live to tape at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu. So far, the album’s rollout combines politics and physical media, a couple of Young’s favorite things: it comes on 2xLP vinyl, cassette, double CD, and premium streaming services like XStream and Atmos/Spatial, and first single “Love Earth” beckons society to take climate change seriously.

Young discussed World Record earlier this year when he crashed a podcast interview between Rubin and Jack White. Crazy Horse’s last album was 2021’s Barn, while come December, Young will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his fourth studio album, Harvest, with a deluxe reissue.

World Record Artwork:

World Record Tracklist:

01. Love Earth

02. Overhead

03. I Walk With You (Earth Ringtone)

04. This Old Planet (Changing Days)

05. The World (Is in Trouble Now)

06. Break the Chain

07. The Long Day Before

08. Walkin’ on the Road (To the Future)

09. The Wonder Won’t Wait

10. Chevrolet

11. This Old Planet (Reprise)