Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Unveil New Album World Record: Stream

Produced by Rick Rubin

Advertisement
neil young world record
Neil Young, photo by Debi Del Grande
November 18, 2022 | 8:46am ET

    Neil Young and Crazy Horse have shared their latest album, World RecordListen to the LP below via Apple Music (but not Spotify).

    Young and Crazy Horse recorded World Record live to tape at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu. So far, the album’s rollout combines politics and physical media, a couple of Young’s favorite things: it comes on 2xLP vinyl, cassette, double CD, and premium streaming services like XStream and Atmos/Spatial, and first single “Love Earth” beckons society to take climate change seriously.

    Young discussed World Record earlier this year when he crashed a podcast interview between Rubin and Jack White. Crazy Horse’s last album was 2021’s Barnwhile come December, Young will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his fourth studio album, Harvest, with a deluxe reissue.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    World Record Artwork:

    Neil young crazy horse World Record-Cover

    World Record Tracklist:
    01. Love Earth
    02. Overhead
    03. I Walk With You (Earth Ringtone)
    04. This Old Planet (Changing Days)
    05. The World (Is in Trouble Now)
    06. Break the Chain
    07. The Long Day Before
    08. Walkin’ on the Road (To the Future)
    09. The Wonder Won’t Wait
    10. Chevrolet
    11. This Old Planet (Reprise)

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

pharrell travis scott down in atlanta new song rap hip hop music news stream listen

Pharrell and Travis Scott Are "Down in Atlanta" on New Single: Stream

November 18, 2022

brockhampton tm new album stream

BROCKHAMPTON Share New Album TM As "Parting Gift" to Fans: Stream

November 18, 2022

Roger Waters releases 2022 version of "Comfortably Numb"

Roger Waters Releases 2022 Version of "Comfortably Numb": Stream

November 18, 2022

Kings Elliot Lost Again Callisto Protocol

Kings Elliot Shares Origins of New Song "Lost Again" Written for The Callisto Protocol: Exclusive

November 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Unveil New Album World Record: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter