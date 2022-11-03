Netflix’s Ad-Supported Plan Launches Without Popular TV Shows and Movies

Prior to the launch of the Netflix Basic with Ads plan, the company revealed between 5% to 10% of its TV shows and movies would be unavailable due to licensing restrictions. As it turns out, some of the most popular shows and movies on the streamer are locked out from the cheaper subscription tier.

As Variety points out, some of the shows currently unavailable in the US on the $6.99 per month plan are Arrested Development, Breaking Bad, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, The Crown, Cobra Kai, and House of Cards. Also not included are Peaky Blinders, New Girl, The Magicians, The Last Kingdom, The Sinner, Good Girls, The Good Place, and Friday Night Lights.

As for movies, subscribers to the ad-supported plan won’t be able to watch Skyfall, 28 Days, The Imitation Game, and The Bad Guys. TV shows and movies that are unavailable in Netflix Basic with Ads will be shown with a lock icon over them.

While speaking to reporters in October, Netflix’s COO Greg Peters said a “limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, and we’re going to be working on reducing that over time.”

Another restriction of the ad-supported plan is subscribers will be unable to download titles to watch offline. Otherwise, it shares some similarities with the $9.99 Basic plan: users can stream from one device at a time and the video quality is up to 720p HD.