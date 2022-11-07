Netflix Orders Additional Monster Anthologies Following Success of The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Following the success of DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix has commissioned additional installments of the anthology series from creator Ryan Murphy.

The future installments of Monster will “tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society,” according Netflix. Already, the streamer has given series order for two new installments from Murphy and co-creator Ian Brennan.

As of November 1st, DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has garnered over 934 million view hours, and is on track to reach 1 billion hours in the coming weeks, according to Netflix. It is the second most popular English TV season on Netflix, broke a Nielsen record as the seventh most viewed streaming program in the US in a single week, and has held the top spot on Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart for three consecutive weeks.

Netflix has also ordered a second season of Ryan Murphy’s The Watcher. Also based on a true story, the series follows a married couple (Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale) who, after moving into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, are harassed by letters signed by a stalker.