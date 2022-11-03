Netflix Renews The Sandman for Season 2

Netflix isn’t ready for this dream to end, and has greenlit Season 2 of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman.

Via Deadline, the pickup was accidentally tweeted and then deleted earlier this week before receiving official confirmation from Gaiman and Tudum on the evening of November 2nd.

“Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on,” Gaiman said in a statement. “It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of The Sandman stories to life.”

He added, “There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them… Now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell.”

The announcement came with a simple teaser trailer that showed a gas mask rising out of sand and the words, “The dream continues…” Check it out below.

Season 1 starred Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, David Thewlis as John Dee, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death.