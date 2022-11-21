Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

New Pantera Lineup Shares First Rehearsal Photos: “This Is All About the Love for Vinnie and Dime”

Charlie Benante, Zakk Wylde, Rex Brown, and Philip Anselmo will play their first shows together in December

Advertisement
Pantera 2022 lineup
Rex Brown, Charlie Benante and Zakk Wylde, via Instagram: @charbenante
November 21, 2022 | 10:02am ET

    With anticipation running high for the first Pantera shows in more than 20 years, drummer Charlie Benante has shared the first photos of the metal band’s new lineup rehearsing for the upcoming gigs.

    Benante and Zakk Wylde are taking on the daunting task of filling the shoes of late brothers Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell, respectively. They are joined by classic Pantera members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown.

    On his social pages, Benante unveiled four pictures from the band’s rehearsal space in New Orleans, mostly of himself with Brown and Wylde, with one pic showing a blurry view of Anselmo from behind the drum kit.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Benante wrote the following caption to go along with the four photos: “2 weeks in NOLA with these boys, it’s been a lot of work but how could it not? So much heart and soul is going into it. This is all about the Love for Vinnie and Dime, the fans and the music that these 4 created. I’m really enjoying playing these songs – they sound Great! It’s very emotional and it’s just starting to hit me… see you soon, I need a drink.”

    So far, Pantera have a run of shows set for Latin America next month, including appearances at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Fest and Monterry Metal Fest, as well as three different Knotfests in Colombia, Chile, and Brazil. Meanwhile, their first proper headlining show, set for Santiago, Chile, had to be moved to an arena three times the size of the original venue after tickets sold out immediately.

    In addition, Pantera have a handful of gigs at high-profile European festivals lined up for 2023, including Germany’s Rock am Ring and Rock im Park, among others.

    Advertisement

    Recently, Wylde revealed that he was watching YouTube videos to familiarize himself with some of Dimebag’s riffs and solos prior to heading into the rehearsals. The guitarist has been adamant in calling the shows a “celebration,” and not a reunion, insisting it can’t truly be Pantera without the late Abbott brothers.

    Zakk Wylde Dimebag Darrell Pantera tour
     Editor's Pick
    Zakk Wylde Watching YouTube for Pantera Guitar Tips, Reveals Some Setlist Songs for Upcoming Tour

    In addition to the Pantera shows, Benante’s main band, Anthrax, will embark on the second North American leg of their co-headlining tour with Wylde’s Black Label Society in January. Tickets for those shows are available here.

    See the photos shared by Charlie Benante in the Instagram post below, followed by the current Pantera tour dates.

    Pantera 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    12/02 – Texicoco, MX – Hell & Heaven Metal Fest
    12/06 – Monterrey, MX – Monterrey Metal Fest
    12/09 – Bogotá, CO – Knotfest Colombia
    12/11 – Santiago, CL- Knotfest Chile
    12/12 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena
    12/15 – São Paulo, BR – Vibra São Paulo
    12/18 – São Paulo, BR – Knotfest Brazil
    06/02-04 – Nürburgring, DE – Rock Am Ring
    06/02-04 – Nürnberg, DE – Rock Im Park
    06/10 – Sölvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock Festival
    06/22-24 – Oslo, NO – Tons of Rock (Tix)

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

punk rock bowling 2023 lineup

Punk Rock Bowling 2023 Lineup: Rancid, Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, and More

November 21, 2022

winery dogs new album iii

The Winery Dogs (Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan, Mike Portnoy) Announce New Album and 2023 US Tour

November 21, 2022

Trent Reznor quitting Twitter

Trent Reznor Quits Twitter: "We Don't Need the Arrogance of the Billionaire Class" [Updated]

November 20, 2022

Robert and Toyah Metallica Seek and Destroy

Robert Fripp and Toyah Put the Squeak in Metallica's "Seek & Destroy": Watch

November 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

New Pantera Lineup Shares First Rehearsal Photos: "This Is All About the Love for Vinnie and Dime"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter