Nick Cave Still Loves Kanye West’s Music Despite “Disgraceful” Antisemitism

Nick Cave says he separates the art from the artist when it comes to Kanye West, saying, “I love his music,” while slamming his “disgraceful” antisemitic comments.

“Well, on some level I don’t care what Kanye has to say on things, but I do love Kanye, his music,” Cave said in an interview with BBC’s Newsnight (via The Independent). “But, I find antisemitism in particular distasteful. And so it’s very disappointing to hear these remarks and such sort of obvious, boring kind of reductive tropes that he’s actually pedalling.”

Cave added, “However it’s a personal choice as to whether you can go on and listen to that person’s music. I personally can. I love Kanye’s music. I feel that he’s done the best music of anybody in some time, the most interesting, challenging, bold music.”

“Yeezus and those gospel records… those gospel records are like nothing I’ve ever heard before,” Cave said. “Kanye, for me, controversially, is, in my opinion, the greatest artist of our generation. I love his music.”

West’s comments, including his threat to “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” resulted in the end of his partnership with adidas, a loss of about $1.5 billion and his status as a billionaire, the removal of his wax figurines by Madame Tussaud, and the closure of his Donda Academy. On November 9th, adidas announced that they would continue to sell Yeezy products without West’s branding.

As for Cave, he and longtime collaborator Warren Ellis recently scored the soundtrack to Netflix’s Blonde.