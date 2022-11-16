Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Get Rollin’, the Canadian rock band’s 10th album.

The bandmates discuss finding their direction and knowing their sound, living through cycles of heavy music, and debating if rock can still be dangerous. The two also have some fun with nostalgia and ’80s pop culture, and try to decide if they would go back in time and what they would do once they got there.

