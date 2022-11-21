Nikki Sixx Dares To Insult “Whining” Taylor Swift, Gets Called Out by Fans

Oh no, he didn’t! Nikki Sixx dared to insult the mighty Taylor Swift, and he has been met with a swift response from fans.

Over the weekend, the Mötley Crüe bassist tweeted, “Is it just me or does Taylor Swift always seems [sic] likes she’s whining about something new every-time she’s gonna drop an album? #WorIsMeMarketing [sic].” (He likely meant @WoeIsMeMarketing as the hashtag.)

It would appear that Sixx is referencing the big fuss over the Ticketmaster debacle that left millions of Swifties spending hours online, only to find themselves without tickets to her upcoming 2023 tour. In a statement, Swift wrote, “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.” Ticketmaster later apologized.

Advertisement

Related Video

The wrath of Swifties and many of Mötley Crüe’s own fans soon followed, with responses such as, “Is it just me or does Motley Crue seem more like a band full of washed up old men who should’ve retired decades ago and now u want to whine about probably the biggest artist in the modern day? LOL you are a JOKE.”

And this one: “Whining or standing up for herself? I think all the biggest artist in the concert biz should step up and help fix the problems with Ticketmaster. If live music keeps going this way, fans will start spending their money else where. It’s getting out of hand. Look at the movie biz.”

Another posted a photo of Sixx posing with Swift at an awards gala, writing, “You’re so fake for this.”

Advertisement

A few responses even accused Sixx of misogyny by attaching the word “whining” to Swift, with one reading, “Wow!! As a fan of both you and Taylor I am disappointed in you. What a misogynistic, uninformed comment. And yea it’s just you!!!

Taylor Swift’s North American “Eras” tour” kicks off in mid-March and runs through early August. Mötley Crüe, meanwhile, are taking their co-headlining tour with Def Leppard overseas in 2023, with dates launching in February.

See Nikki Sixx’s tweet and the aforementioned responses below.

Is it just me or does Taylor Swift always seems likes she’s whining about something new every-time she’s gonna drop an album? #WorIsMeMarketing Advertisement — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) November 19, 2022

is it just me or does motley crue seem more like a band full of washed up old men who should’ve retired decades ago and now u want to whine about probably the biggest artist in the modern day? LOL you are a JOKE https://t.co/XiQO8hfMM9 — amanda 🦄 (@shoutatthe666) November 20, 2022

Whining or standing up for herself? I think all the biggest artist in the concert biz should step up and help fix the problems with Ticketmaster. If live music keeps going this way, fans will start spending their money else where. It’s getting out of hand. Look at the movie biz. — Armando Vega (@TheArmandoVega) November 19, 2022

Wow!! As a fan of both you and Taylor I am disappointed in you. What a misogynistic, uninformed comment. And yea it’s just you!!! Advertisement — Candice Seeger (@Candybar2112) November 19, 2022