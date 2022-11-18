Noah Cyrus on Writing with Ben Gibbard and Living Out Her Legend of Zelda Fantasies

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Noah Cyrus talks her debut album, The Hardest Part, on the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With.

The singer-songwriter discusses making an album of goodbyes; telling her story of addiction, mental health, and recovery; and duetting with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. Speaking of guests, Noah also digs into what it was like to write and sing with her musical hero, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, on “Every Beginning Ends,” as well as having singer LP on the LP.

Cyrus also talks about how she was able to live out her The Legend of Zelda dreams with the album’s visuals.

Listen to Noah Cyrus dig into The Hardest Part above, or what the chat via YouTube below.