Northwest Terror Fest 2023 Lineup: Autopsy, YOB, Necrot, and More

The underground extreme metal fest is set for the weekend of May 25th in Seattle

nw terror fest 2023 lineup
Autopsy (courtesy of Peaceville); YOB and Necrot (photos by Raymond Ahner)
November 21, 2022 | 1:27pm ET

    Northwest Terror Fest has unveiled its 2023 lineup. The annual underground extreme metal festival is set for May 25th through the 27th at the Seattle venues Neumos and Barboza. Tickets are available at 10 a.m. PT on Friday (November 25th) via this location.

    This year’s lineup is highlighted by death metal pioneers Autopsy and doom-sludge heroes YOB, both of whom are playing sets exclusive to the region for 2023. Other notable bands on the bill include the masked ensemble Ghoul, scene vets Misery Index, old-school death metal revivalists Necrot, doom/sludge act Conan, and death metal stalwarts Impaled.

    The bill will also showcase numerous underground extreme metal acts, some native to the Pacific Northwest region, including: Horrendous, Fetid, Torture Rack, Draghkar, among many more. One notable highlight includes an exclusive Oregon/Washington performance from Singapore grindcore band Wormrot, who released their fourth album, Hiss, earlier this year to widespread acclaim.

    A trailer for the lineup reveal featuring YOB’s “Prepare the Ground” can be seen below, along with Northwest Terror Fest’s Instagram post featuring the full lineup.

     

