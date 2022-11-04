nothing,nowhere. Goes Heavy on New Song “CYAN1DE” Featuring Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz: Stream

Emo rapper nothing,nowhere. has shared the new single “CYAN1DE” featuring vocals from Fall Out Boy bassist-singer Pete Wentz.

The track signals a new heavy direction for nothing,nowhere. — aka Joe Mulherin. Although he still raps the verses, the production features heavily distorted guitars and rock instrumentation. Wentz takes over the chorus, providing the screams he delivered on early Fall Out Boy releases, but with a nu-metal vibe.

“Simply put, I’m proud of this song,” remarked nothing,nowhere. in a press statement. “Pete is a legend and I couldn’t be more excited for the future of nothing,nowhere.”

Added Wentz: “‘CYAN1DE’ reminds me of the first heavy music I got into and the bands I would scrawl on my trapper keeper at school. It’s an honor to be a part of this process and this song.”

“CYAN1DE” continues a series of one-off singles for nothing,nowhere., and we can expect more heavy tracks in the near future. The Vermont-based act also released the TRAUMA FACTORY full-length back in 2021 before hitting the road for a North American headlining earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Wentz and Fall Out Boy most recently released the M A N I A LP and the Lake Effect Kid EP in 2018. They also embarked on the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day last year.

Below you can watch the Gabor Toth-created music video for “CYAN1DE.”