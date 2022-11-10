Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Obituary Announce New Album, Share Crushing New Song “The Wrong Time”: Stream

The death metal pioneers' Dying of Everything arrives January 13th

Advertisement
obituary new album 2023
Obituary, photo by Tim Hubbard
November 10, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    Obituary have announced their first new album in five years, Dying of Everything, which arrives January 13th. The death metal pioneers also shared the video for the lead single “The Wrong Time.”

    The Florida act has been doling out crushing death metal for over 30 years, and “The Wrong Time” is as lean and to-the-point as anything in the band’s massive discography. A beefy central guitar riff hurls the song forward, with frontman John Tardy providing the obligatory howls and growls. The visceral music video was directed by Odd Life Studios.

    Remarked the band in a press release: “We couldn’t be more excited to finally get this new album out and into the hands of the fans! We chose ‘The Wrong Time’ for the first single as it is a true depiction of the sound, style and feel we went for in the studio and is a great taste of what you can expect from Dying of Everything.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Once again, Obituary recorded the album in their own studio, which has been the case since 2007’s Executioner’s Return. The artwork was created by the late Polish painter Mariusz Lewandowski, who sadly passed away in July at the age of 62. Lewandowski’s work has become synonymous with extreme metal in recent years, with his pieces adorning albums by Bell Witch, Mizmor, Atramentus, and more.

    amon amarth 2022 tour
     Editor's Pick
    Amon Amarth Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour with Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation

    Meanwhile, Obituary are set to support Amon Amarth’s high-profile North American tour, which kicks off Friday night (November 10th) in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and runs through December 17th in Los Angeles. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Pre-orders for Dying of Everything are available via Relapse Records. Below you can watch the video for “The Wrong Time” and see the album art and tracklist.

    Advertisement

    Dying of Everything Artwork:
    obituary dying of everything artwork

    Dying of Everything Tracklist:
    01. Barely Alive
    02. The Wrong Time
    03. Without a Conscience
    04. War
    05. Dying of Everything
    06. My Will To Live
    07. By the Dawn
    08. Weaponize the Hate
    09. Torn Apart
    10. Be Warned

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

New Order Low Life box set 2023 Perfect Kiss stream preorder

New Order Announce Low-Life Definitive Edition Box Set, Share Unreleased Recording of "The Perfect Kiss": Stream

November 10, 2022

patrick stump fall out boy spidey and his amazing friends christmas song merry spidey christmas

Patrick Stump Shares the Origins of His Marvel Holiday Song "Merry Spidey Christmas": Exclusive

November 10, 2022

perfume genius covers radiohead live at electric lady studios ep indie pop rock music news listen stream

Perfume Genius Covers Radiohead's "4 Minute Warning" on New Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

November 10, 2022

margo price lydia

Margo Price Shares Conversational Epic "Lydia": Stream

November 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Obituary Announce New Album, Share Crushing New Song "The Wrong Time": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter