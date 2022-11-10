Obituary Announce New Album, Share Crushing New Song “The Wrong Time”: Stream

Obituary have announced their first new album in five years, Dying of Everything, which arrives January 13th. The death metal pioneers also shared the video for the lead single “The Wrong Time.”

The Florida act has been doling out crushing death metal for over 30 years, and “The Wrong Time” is as lean and to-the-point as anything in the band’s massive discography. A beefy central guitar riff hurls the song forward, with frontman John Tardy providing the obligatory howls and growls. The visceral music video was directed by Odd Life Studios.

Remarked the band in a press release: “We couldn’t be more excited to finally get this new album out and into the hands of the fans! We chose ‘The Wrong Time’ for the first single as it is a true depiction of the sound, style and feel we went for in the studio and is a great taste of what you can expect from Dying of Everything.”

Once again, Obituary recorded the album in their own studio, which has been the case since 2007’s Executioner’s Return. The artwork was created by the late Polish painter Mariusz Lewandowski, who sadly passed away in July at the age of 62. Lewandowski’s work has become synonymous with extreme metal in recent years, with his pieces adorning albums by Bell Witch, Mizmor, Atramentus, and more.

Meanwhile, Obituary are set to support Amon Amarth’s high-profile North American tour, which kicks off Friday night (November 10th) in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and runs through December 17th in Los Angeles. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Pre-orders for Dying of Everything are available via Relapse Records. Below you can watch the video for “The Wrong Time” and see the album art and tracklist.

Dying of Everything Artwork:



Dying of Everything Tracklist:

01. Barely Alive

02. The Wrong Time

03. Without a Conscience

04. War

05. Dying of Everything

06. My Will To Live

07. By the Dawn

08. Weaponize the Hate

09. Torn Apart

10. Be Warned