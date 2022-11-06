Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo Covers Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Watch

Simon was unable to attend the ceremony

Advertisement
Olivia Rodrigo at 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Olivia Rodrigo at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage
November 6, 2022 | 1:26am ET

    Carly Simon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night. As the veteran singer-songwriter was unable to attend the ceremony, Olivia Rodrigo appeared in her place and sang “You’re So Vain. Watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.

    Meanwhile, during a video montage honoring Simon, Taylor Swift described “You’re So Vain” as “the best song that’s ever been written… that is the best way anyone has addressed a breakup, it’s amazing.”

    In addition to Simon, this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class included Eminem, Dolly Parton, Judas Priest, and Duran Duran. A recording of the ceremony, which took in Los Angeles, will air on HBO on November 19th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Back in August, Rodrigo helped induct another musical legend — Alanis Morissette — into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. She also recently teamed up with Billy Joel during his Madison Square Garden residency to perform “Deja Vu” and “Uptown Girl.”

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Andy Taylor of Duran Duran

Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Reveals Battle with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer

November 5, 2022

Harry Styles

Harry Styles Postpones LA Concerts Due to the Flu

November 5, 2022

nandi bushell rap god

Nandi Bushell Covers Eminem's "Rap God": Watch

November 5, 2022

Aaron Carter found dead

Aaron Carter, Former Child Pop Star, Found Dead at 34

November 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Olivia Rodrigo Covers Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter