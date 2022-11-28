5 Things to Know About Omar Apollo, Best New Artist Nominee at 2023 Grammys

While Omar Apollo, who began releasing music in 2017, is far from a brand new artist, the singer-songwriter finds himself in the running in the Best New Artist category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. He’ll be up against Anitta, Domi & JD Beck, Latto, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg at Music’s Biggest Night, taking place on February 5th, 2023.

After gaining traction since his start in 2017, Apollo had a breakout 2022, releasing his debut album Ivory in April before embarking on his “Desvelado Tour.” Apollo’s debut saw him achieve charting success and critical acclaim, and he collaborated with heavy hitters in the genre like Kali Uchis and Daniel Caesar. From a production perspective, Apollo also has worked with Kenny Beats and The Neptunes.

Most recently, Apollo released a music video for his breakout hit “Evergreen”:

Ahead of the 2023 Grammys, you can learn all about Apollo below. Plus, check out the full list of the 2023 Grammy Awards here.

1. He’s a first-generation American

In an interview with Pitchfork, Apollo spoke about his parents’ journey to America from Guadalajara, Mexico. His father crossed the border in 1979, before being joined by his mother in 1992. He was raised in Hobart, Indiana, where his family ran a local restaurant. Apollo’s parents became American citizens in 2009 and he recalled helping his parents learn the 50 states.

2. He learned guitar by watching YouTube covers

In an interview with Remezcla, Apollo talked about being interested in music at a young age, and asked for and received an electric guitar for Christmas. With no amp or instructions, Apollo ended up trading in the electric guitar in for an acoustic model. He then took to YouTube to watch cover videos, and would model the movements of those on screen.

“I just went on YouTube and… would see people post covers, and I would try to copy their fingers, just to see what it was [they were doing],” Apollo told Remezcala. “It was Camp Rock covers.” His uncle then taught him chords before his mom would make him play at church.

3. His friend helped him start his career

As Apollo began to embark on his musical journey, he first started uploading music on Soundcloud. With only a few thousand followers on the streaming service, Apollo recalled how a friend encouraged him to put his music on Spotify. The only issue was that the artist didn’t have enough money to pay the fee for an artist page. “I just didn’t have $30,” Apollo told Remezcla. “I was struggling, but he was like, ‘Bro I got you.’”

After posting the song “Ugotme” to Spotify, Apollo’s career would change overnight, as the song was added to the site’s Fresh Finds playlist, racking up over 20,000 streams in a day.

4. He’s already received Latin Grammys recognition

Apollo received two nominations at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2022 for his work on the C. Tangana track “Te Olvidaste,” including one for Record of the Year. He’s also racked up acclaim in the form of a win at the 2022 UK Music Video Awards, where he took home the hardware for Best R&B/Soul Video – International for “Invincible.”

5. He’s been all over late night and the festival circuit

With the release of Ivory this year, Apollo has had the opportunity to showcase his talent in a live setting. Ahead of the album’s release, the singer performed “Killing Me” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to play “Evergreen.” Apollo also filmed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and made appearances at Coachella and Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival.

