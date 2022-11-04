Everything You Need To Know About One Piece, Including What Order the Movies Are In

Japan’s box office has been dominated recently by an anime film, which has held the number one spot for eleven consecutive weeks — only the third film ever to achieve such a feat. However, considering that the film is a One Piece property, it’s not at all surprising.

In its 25-year-long run, the One Piece franchise has spawned an anime adaptation, books, theme park attractions, video games, plays, live-action series, and 15 theatrical films — including the upcoming One Piece Film: Red. Like popular series Dragon Ball and Naruto, One Piece has become a cultural icon not just in its home country but across the world, similar to the MCU. Here’s everything you need to know about it, including the order of the films.

What Is One Piece?

One Piece began as a Japanese shonen manga series by mangaka (comic artist/writer) Eiichiro Oda. Since starting its serialization within the popular magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump in 1997, One Piece is considered to be one of the most popular titles in manga history.

Advertisement

The fantasy action comedy series follows the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who gains the abilities of rubber after eating a mysterious devil fruit. He sets out towards the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and gathers a crew to fulfill his desire to be the next Pirate King, by searching for the treasure of the previous Pirate King: the “One Piece.”

What Mediums Does One Piece Take Place In?

One Piece isn’t just a manga series. In its 25-year-long run, the One Piece franchise has spawned an anime adaptation, books, theme park attractions, video games, plays, live action series, and 15 theatrical films — including the upcoming One Piece Film: Red.

What Order Should I Watch the One Piece Movies In?

You’ll be thankful to know that there is no specific order to the One Piece theatrical films, because none of the events depicted in them are considered to be canonically tied to the main story. Instead, here is the order of theatrical One Piece movies according to their release date:

One Piece: The Movie (2000)

One Piece: Clockwork Island Adventure (2001)

One Piece: Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals (2002)

One Piece The Movie: Dead End Adventure (2003)

One Piece: The Cursed Holy Sword (2004)

One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (2005)

One Piece: The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle (2006)

One Piece Movie: The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta (2007)

One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura (2008)

One Piece Film: Strong World (2009)

One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase (2011)

One Piece Film: Z (2012)

One Piece Film: Gold (2016)

One Piece: Stampede (2019)

One Piece Film: Red (2022)