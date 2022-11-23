Original Misfits Cancel Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Show Due to “Personal Matter”

The Original Misfits have canceled their December 31st show at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas due to a “personal matter.”

Circle Jerks and Tiger Army were set to open the high-profile gig, which would have been a perfect way to ring in the New Year for punk fans. Unfortunately, ticketholders will instead have to seek a refund (available from the point of purchase).

The Misfits broke the news on Twitter: “It is with regret, that due to an unexpected personal matter, the Misfits are unable to perform our show in Las Vegas on Dec 31st. We look forward to hopefully seeing you at a show in 2023.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Thankfully the band appear to be planning future dates for next year. Given the sporadic nature of the Original Misfits shows since classic members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only reunited in 2016, it’s good news to hear that the legendary horror-punk act will remain active in 2023.

The New Year’s Eve show would have been the Original Misfits’ third and final concert of 2022. The band previously headlined Riot Fest in Chicago in September and played a Halloween show with Alice Cooper and The Distillers on October 29th in Dallas.

Ever since Danzig and Only settled their longtime feud to reunite the Misfits’ classic lineup six years ago, the group has been extremely selective, having now played only 16 dates in that span. The band continues to make live appearances few and far between, aligning with Danzig’s past remarks about no longer touring.

Advertisement

You can see the Misfits’ Twitter announcement below.