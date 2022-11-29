Oscars to Air All 23 Categories for 2023 Ceremony

After a 2022 Academy Award ceremony that deemed some categories as more noteworthy than others, the 2023 Oscars will air all 23 categories.

Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, told Variety on November 29th, “I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast.”

Eight awards were cut from the 2022 live broadcast: original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short, and sound. The decision sparked a backlash, not just from practitioners of the slighted crafts, but from pretty much everyone who wished the Academy would focus more on the merits of the awards and less on the live TV spectacle.

Kramer took over as CEO in June, and said that restoring the full slate of categories to the broadcast was among his first priorities. “We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking,” Kramer said. “This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way,” he said.

Kramer also said he’s excited to bring back Jimmy Kimmel to host the live show for the third time. He explained, “I love having someone hosting the show who knows live television. I think that’s so critical.”

As for what else viewers can expect, he added, “All I will say right now is that our anniversary, the 95th Oscars, is extremely important to us. I think it sets a really interesting rhythm for our 100th. You see this in the museum, I think we are able to celebrate our legacy while bringing the Academy into the future and the show will reflect that.”

The 95th Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood March 12th , 2023 on ABC.