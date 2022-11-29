Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Oscars to Air All 23 Categories for 2023 Ceremony

After eight categories were cut from the 2022 live broadcast

Advertisement
oscars 2023 all 23 categories academy awards sound makeup hair short
November 29, 2022 | 1:41pm ET

    After a 2022 Academy Award ceremony that deemed some categories as more noteworthy than others, the 2023 Oscars will air all 23 categories.

    Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, told Variety on November 29th, “I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast.”

    Eight awards were cut from the 2022 live broadcast: original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short, and sound. The decision sparked a backlash, not just from practitioners of the slighted crafts, but from pretty much everyone who wished the Academy would focus more on the merits of the awards and less on the live TV spectacle.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Kramer took over as CEO in June, and said that restoring the full slate of categories to the broadcast was among his first priorities. “We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking,” Kramer said. “This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way,” he said.

    Kramer also said he’s excited to bring back Jimmy Kimmel to host the live show for the third time. He explained, “I love having someone hosting the show who knows live television. I think that’s so critical.”

    As for what else viewers can expect, he added, “All I will say right now is that our anniversary, the 95th Oscars, is extremely important to us. I think it sets a really interesting rhythm for our 100th. You see this in the museum, I think we are able to celebrate our legacy while bringing the Academy into the future and the show will reflect that.”

    Advertisement

    The 95th Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood March 12th , 2023 on ABC.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

will smith oscars rage slap bottled chris rock daily show interview

Will Smith Calls Oscars Slap a "Rage That Had Been Bottled for a Really Long Time": Watch

November 29, 2022

obituary clarence gilyard jr dead top gun die hard walker texas ranger matlock

Clarence Gilyard Jr., Action Star of Die Hard, Top Gun, and Walker, Texas Ranger, Dead at 66

November 29, 2022

kevin spacey new movie

Kevin Spacey Books First Movie Since Winning Anthony Rapp Lawsuit

November 28, 2022

George Takei William Shatner Star Trek cantankerous old man

George Takei Calls William Shatner a "Cantankerous Old Man," Says He Was "Prima Donna" on Star Trek Set

November 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Oscars to Air All 23 Categories for 2023 Ceremony

Menu Shop Search Newsletter