Dropkick Murphys have unveiled a Spring 2023 tour to go along with their annual St. Patrick’s Day shows in Boston and tickets are shipping out to sale soon. The all-out electric event follows their folk-centered fall acoustic tour in support of their latest LP, This Machine Still Kills Fascists.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Dropkick Murphys’ Next Tour?

Dropkick Murphys still have some live engagements left on the 2022 schedule, including a headlining night at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. They’ll kick off 2023 with a European leg starting in Belfast on January 13th. Following a stop in Dublin, the band embarks on a UK run that hits Glasgow, London, Birmingham, and more. In late January and February, they’ll hop over to Europe for dates including Vienna, Berlin, and two nights in Munich and Paris each. The European tour wraps in Mannheim, Germany on February 18th.

The “St. Patrick’s Day 2023 Tour” officially begins in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 1st, followed by a stop in Atlanta and three nights in Florida between Orlando, St. Petersburg, and Pensacola. They’ll play Huntsville, Alabama on March 7th, then head north via Indianapolis and Louisville. In the Midwest, the band performs in Milwaukee; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Columbus, Ohio before moving east to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on March 14th. The run culminates in four hometown Boston shows between March 16th and 19th, all taking place at Fenway’s MGM Music Hall aside from the final show at House of Blues.

Who Is Opening for Dropkick Murphys on Tour?

Dropkick Murphys will be supported on the “St. Patrick’s Day 2023 Tour” by The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern for the majority of their US dates. Turnpike Troubadours and Nikki Lane will open the band’s hometown Boston shows, while Pennywise will join The Rumjacks and Ahern on the 2023 European leg.

How Can I Get Tickets for Dropkick Murphys’ 2023 Tour?

Dropkick Murphys tickets are available now for their remaining 2022 dates as well as their 2023 European leg. Tickets for the band’s Boston shows are also up for grabs with several nights already sold-out.

Tickets for the rest of the “St. Patrick’s Day 2023 Tour” will be first available via Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, November 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code HEADLINE). General public tickets follow on Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

What Are Dropkick Murphys’ 2023 Tour Dates?

See Dropkick Murphys’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Dropkick Murphys 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre *

11/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theater *

11/18 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory *

11/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

01/13 – Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Belfast $

01/14 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena &

01/16 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle City Hall +

01/17 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro +

01/18 – Stretford, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse +

01/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff +

01/21 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena, Wembley +

01/22 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham +

01/24 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal +

01/25 – Bruxelles, BE @ Forest National +

01/26 – Hannover, DE @ Swiss Life Hall +

01/27 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle +

01/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falconer Hall +

01/30 – Warszawa, PL @ WARSAW EXPO XXI +

02/01 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle +

02/02 – Munich, DE @ Zenith +

02/03 – Munich, DE @ Zenith +

02/04 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle +

02/05 – Lido Di Jesolo, IT @ PalaInvent Jesolo +

02/07 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Sport Arena +

02/08 – Chemnitz, DE @ Messe Chemnitz/Chemnitz Arena +

02/10 – Paris, FR @ Zénith de Paris +

02/11 – Paris, FR @ Zénith de Paris +

02/12 – Saint-Herblain, FR @ Zenith Nantes Metropole +

02/14 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric HALLE +

02/15 – Hamburg-Nord, DE @ Hamburg Sport Hall +

02/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome +

02/18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarkt Mannheim +

03/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore ^

03/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

03/03 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues ^

03/04 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Janus Live ^

03/05 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall ^

03/07 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall ^

03/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

03/10 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall ^

03/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ UW Milwaukee Panther Arena

03/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe ^

03/13 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! ^

03/14 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza ^

03/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~

03/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall %

03/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall #

03/19 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues ^

* = w/ Jaime Wyatt and Jesse Ahern

$ = w/ The Rumjacks

& = w/ The Scratch and The Rumjacks

+ = w/ Pennywise, The Rumjacks, and Jesse Ahern

^ = w/ The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern

% = w/ Turnpike Troubadours and The Rumjacks

# = w/ Turnpike Troubadours and Jesse Ahern

~ = w/ Turnpike Troubadours and Nikki Lane