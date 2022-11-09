A biopic on the relationship between Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne is in the works, but don’t expect a big-name actor to play the Prince of Darkness. The metal legend prefers to have an “unknown” portray him over “anyone like Johnny Depp,” as he tells Consequence in a conversation for our latest cover story, published on Monday, November 7th.

A couple years back, it was reported that the movie was in development, focusing on the couple’s relationship from 1979 to 1996, with a treatment prepared by the couple’s eldest daughter, Aimee. At the time, Sharon said she didn’t want it to be anything like the mega-successful Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which she called a “Hallmark movie.”

“Our film will be a lot more real,” declared Sharon. “We don’t want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that. We’re not making it for kids. It’s an adult movie for adults.”

By “more real,” the film will focus on Ozzy’s drug and alcohol addiction, his violent episodes (including nearly strangling Sharon to death), and more aspects of that tumultuous era in the couple’s life.

When asked if he had any reservations about the film displaying some of the darkest moments of his life, Ozzy had an easy answer. “I don’t give a shit,” the iconic singer tells Consequence. “I mean, if it’s a success, great. As long as it’s not too slurpy and bullshit-y, you know?”

More than a decade ago, when Ozzy was promoting his autobiography I Am Ozzy, he said at the time, “To have a movie made of the book, maybe with Johnny Depp playing me — I’d like that.”

Fast-forward to the present day, and that’s the last thing Ozzy wants. “I don’t want to have anyone like Johnny Depp act as me,” he tells us. “I rather have someone who is relatively unknown.”

As of now, no casting announcement has been made. A semi-autobiographical music video for Ozzy’s 2020 song “Under the Graveyard” was directed by Jonas Åkerlund and featured Val Kilmer’s son Jack Kilmer (Lords of Chaos) and Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World), playing Ozzy and Sharon, respectively. As Jack Osbourne told us in a 2020, interview, the cinematic video depicting Ozzy’s addiction battle offered a glimpse of what the biopic might look like.

Elsewhere in the Ozzy Osbourne cover story, he talks about his current health battles, his latest album, Patient Number 9, his move back to England, and much more. Read the full interview here.