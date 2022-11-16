Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne on Receiving Four 2023 Grammy Nominations: “The Business Forever Surprises Me”

"It’s pretty great to be acknowledged at this point in my career"

Advertisement
Ozzy Osbourne reacts Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne, photo by Ross Halfin
November 16, 2022 | 3:14pm ET

    Metal icon Ozzy Osbourne earned four Grammy nominations on Tuesday (November 15th) for his 13th solo album, Patient Number 9. That’s the most nominations he’s ever received for a single LP.

    Patient Number 9 picked up nominations for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Patient Number 9″ (featuring Jeff Beck); Best Metal Performance for “Degradation Rules” (featuring Tony lommi); and for Best Rock Album. Before this year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had scored three Grammy wins and eight nominations.

    In a Q&A provided by Osbourne’s camp, the Prince of Darkness expressed gratitude for the Grammy nominations and a bit of surprise.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I’m honestly overwhelmed,” he said. “Making this record was a great way to me to get back to work as I continued to heal. It’s pretty great to be acknowledged at this point in my career.”

    Osbourne also noted that the pandemic helped give him the time and space to put together a new album so quickly after 2020’s Ordinary Man.

    “Well, the thing was I had all this time — we all did through the pandemic,” he said. “Instead of lying there and just doing my physical therapy, the record actually got me doing something that I love.”

    Advertisement

    As for his mindset when writing and recording the album, Osbourne said, “I was thinking about the times we’ve been living in. There wasn’t much good news. It was a fucking war in Ukraine and the pandemic. The world seemed to be on the brink of a bad thing.”

    He added that, “The business forever surprises me. It’s never a safe bet. I’ve done things in the past where I tell myself ‘this is going to be a hit.’ Then it’s gone down the shitter and other things I’ve done…It’s done the opposite. I’m very cheered up by the support.”

    Ozzy is especially thrilled that his collaboration with longtime Black Sabbath bandmate Iommi has been nominated, remarking, “I mean that song would’ve made a great Black Sabbath track. It’s a very well-structured song. I’ve known Tony since I was 12 years old and I’m glad to say we’ve continued a really good friendship. Tony’s been very supportive of me while I’ve been recovering from surgery. He’s been in constant contact, which has been great.”

    Advertisement

    Ozzy Osbourne cover story consequence extraordinary man interview
     Editor's Pick
    Ozzy Osbourne Finds Light in the Darkness: “I Have So Much More to Give Before I Go”

    Read Heavy Consequence‘s recent Ozzy Osbourne cover story here. In the interview, the metal great expressed interest in having an “unknown” play him in a biopic, and admitted that if it were up to him, he’d rather stay in America than move back to England.

    The 65th Grammy Awards takes place February 5th in Los Angeles. View the full list of 2023 Grammy nominations in major categories here.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Metallica Zazula Tribute Show Footage

Metallica Share Pro-Shot Footage of Zazula Tribute Show, Plus Heartfelt Video Testimonial: Watch

November 16, 2022

Codefendants Fat Mike

NOFX's Fat Mike Unveils New Project Codefendants, Unleashes Two Singles: Stream

November 16, 2022

Homesick Festival 2023 Deafheaven Snail Mail

2023 Homesick Festival Lineup: Deafheaven, Snail Mail, and More

November 16, 2022

biohazard 2022

Biohazard Reunite with Original Lineup, Plot New Album and Tour

November 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ozzy Osbourne on Receiving Four 2023 Grammy Nominations: "The Business Forever Surprises Me"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter