Pantera Announce 2023 European Tour Dates

Pantera have announced a total of 13 European concerts for 2023, as the re-formed band continues to pad out its itinerary with one-off headlining dates and festival appearances.

The legendary metal act just added nine dates to the European jaunt, which kicks off May 26th in Sofia, Bulgaria, and runs through an appearance at the Tons of Rock fest in Oslo, Norway, on the weekend of June 22nd-24th.

The outing is highlighted by sets at the Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival in Bucharest, Romania, on May 27th and a slot at the Copenhell fest on June 15th in Copenhagen. As previously announced, the band will also play the twin Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals in Germany.

The tour is good news for those hoping to catch the reunited Pantera in their region of the world. The revitalized band — which features classic members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante — is set to makes it debut next month at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest and the Monterrey Metal Fest. Wylde and Benante are filling the shoes of late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively.

Pantera will also play three Knotfest dates in Latin America, in addition to headlining concerts in Santiago, Chile, and São Paulo, Brazil.

Meanwhile, Pantera just shared photos from its first rehearsals, with Benante remarking, “This is all about the Love for Vinnie and Dime, the fans and the music that these 4 created.”

Below you can see the full list of Pantera’s upcoming tour dates.

Pantera’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

12/02 – Texicoco, MX @ Hell & Heaven Metal Fest

12/06 – Monterrey, MX @ Monterrey Metal Fest

12/09 – Bogotá, CO @ Knotfest Colombia

12/11 – Santiago, CL @ Knotfest Chile

12/12 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

12/15 – São Paulo, BR @ Vibra São Paulo

12/18 – São Paulo, BR @ Knotfest Brazil

05/26 – Sofia, BG @ Armeets Arena

05/27 – Bucharest, RO @ Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

05/30 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra

05/31 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

06/02-04 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring

06/02-04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

06/05 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

06/10 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)

06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

06/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics

06/22-24 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock (Tix)