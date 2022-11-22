Menu
Pantera Announce 2023 European Tour Dates

The re-formed metal band has booked a month's worth of shows in Europe

Pantera’s Philip Anselmo, photo by Johnny Perilla
November 22, 2022 | 10:35am ET

    Pantera have announced a total of 13 European concerts for 2023, as the re-formed band continues to pad out its itinerary with one-off headlining dates and festival appearances.

    The legendary metal act just added nine dates to the European jaunt, which kicks off May 26th in Sofia, Bulgaria, and runs through an appearance at the Tons of Rock fest in Oslo, Norway, on the weekend of June 22nd-24th.

    The outing is highlighted by sets at the Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival in Bucharest, Romania, on May 27th and a slot at the Copenhell fest on June 15th in Copenhagen. As previously announced, the band will also play the twin Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals in Germany.

    The tour is good news for those hoping to catch the reunited Pantera in their region of the world. The revitalized band — which features classic members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante — is set to makes it debut next month at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest and the Monterrey Metal Fest. Wylde and Benante are filling the shoes of late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively.

    Pantera will also play three Knotfest dates in Latin America, in addition to headlining concerts in Santiago, Chile, and São Paulo, Brazil.

    Pantera 2022 lineup
    Meanwhile, Pantera just shared photos from its first rehearsals, with Benante remarking, “This is all about the Love for Vinnie and Dime, the fans and the music that these 4 created.”

    Below you can see the full list of Pantera’s upcoming tour dates.

    Pantera’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    12/02 – Texicoco, MX @ Hell & Heaven Metal Fest
    12/06 – Monterrey, MX @ Monterrey Metal Fest
    12/09 – Bogotá, CO @ Knotfest Colombia
    12/11 – Santiago, CL @ Knotfest Chile
    12/12 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
    12/15 – São Paulo, BR @ Vibra São Paulo
    12/18 – São Paulo, BR @ Knotfest Brazil
    05/26 – Sofia, BG @ Armeets Arena
    05/27 – Bucharest, RO @ Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
    05/30 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra
    05/31 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
    06/02-04 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring
    06/02-04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park
    06/05 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
    06/10 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
    06/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)
    06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    06/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
    06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics
    06/22-24 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock (Tix)

