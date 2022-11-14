Menu
Paolo Nutini Announces 2023 North American Tour

In support of his latest album, Last Night in the Bittersweet

Paolo Nutini
Paolo Nutini, photo by Shamil Tanna
November 14, 2022 | 3:30pm ET

    Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini has mapped out a 2023 North American tour in support of his fourth studio album, Last Night in the Bittersweet.

    The 13-date outing begins in Toronto on March 5th and features stops in Brooklyn; Chicago; Washington, DC; and more before closing out in Los Angeles on March 24th. See the full itinerary below.

    A Live Nation pre-sale (use code HEADLINE) begins on Tuesday, November 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins Friday, November 18th via Ticketmaster. Ahead of the North American tour, Nutini has a UK run scheduled for December; grab your seats here.

    Related Video

    Released in July, Last Night in the Bittersweet included the singles “Lose It” and “Through the Echoes.” It served as the follow-up to 2014’s Caustic Love, Last Night in the Bittersweet.

    Paolo Nutini 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    11/14 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge
    11/20 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital
    12/10 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
    12/11 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    12/13 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    12/14 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    12/16 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    12/18 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    12/20 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    03/05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    03/07 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    03/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    03/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    03/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    03/13 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    03/15 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    03/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
    03/18 – Vancouver @ Vogue Theatre
    03/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    03/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    03/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
    03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
    04/08-04/09 – South Wharf, AU @ Bluesfest Melbourne
    06/14 – Cork, IE @ Musgrave Park
    06/16 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
    06/17 – Belfast, UK @ Ormeau Park
    06/24 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

    Paolo Nutini 2023 North American Tour poster dates tickets

