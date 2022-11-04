Menu
Paramore Announce 2023 North American Tour

With support from Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu

Paramore, photo by Kris Lori
November 4, 2022 | 10:34am ET

    This is why I will leave the house: Paramore have announced a 26-city North American arena tour in 2023. What’s more, they’ll be joined by a rotating cast of supporting acts that include Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu.

    The tour, which comes in support of their new album This Is Why, kicks off on May 23rd in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bloc Party and The Linda Lindas will open the first leg of the jaunt, which runs through the middle of June. The tour picks back up in July, with support provided by Foals and Genesis Owusu.

    Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is now ongoing through November 7th. A pre-sale will follow on Thursday, November 10th beginning at 8:00 a.m. local time. A general ticket on-sale will then take place on Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    As a preview of their upcoming tour, Paramore performed their new single “This Is Why” on The Tonight Show on Thursday night.

    This Is Why, Paramore’s first album in five years, on February 10th. The band’s tour schedule also includes their ongoing run of North American theater shows, a gig supporting Taylor Swift’s “Era Tour,” a headlining slot at the all new Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City, and a UK leg with Bloc Party. Check out the complete itinerary below.

    Paramore 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    11/07 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY #
    11/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre #
    11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center #
    11/13 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre #
    11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle #
    11/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre #
    11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
    11/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    11/25 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
    03/02 – Santiago De Surco, PE @ Arena Peru
    03/05 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
    03/07 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
    03/09 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Qualistage
    03/11 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Centro Esportivo Tiete
    03/14 – Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena
    03/18 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium *
    04/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^
    04/15 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena ^
    04/17 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^
    04/18 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^
    04/20 – London, UK @ The O2 ^
    04/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^
    04/23 – London, UK @ The O2 ^
    05/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ^+
    05/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^+
    05/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival
    05/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^+
    06/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^+
    06/04 – Cleaveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^+
    06/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^+
    06/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^+
    06/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^+
    06/10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^+
    06/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^+
    06/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^+
    06/14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live ^+
    07/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center %$
    07/08 – Ft. Worth, FX @ Dickies Aren %$
    07/09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center %$
    07/11 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center %$
    07/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena %$
    07/16 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena %
    07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum %
    07/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center %
    07/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %$
    07/25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum %$
    07/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena %$
    07/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center %$
    07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center %$
    08/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %$

    # = w/ Ogi
    * = w/ Taylor Swift
    ^ = w/ Bloc Party
    % = w/ Foals
    $ = w/ The Linda Lindas
    + = w/ Genesis Owusu

    Paramore at When We Were Young 2022:

