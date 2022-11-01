Menu
Patrick Holland Anticipates His “Years in the Ground” on New Single: Stream

Following July's release of his new album You're the Best

patrick holland years in the ground new single indie pop electronic music news
Patrick Holland, photo courtesy of the artist
November 1, 2022 | 12:35pm ET

    It’s only been a few months since Patrick Holland shared his debut solo album You’re the Bossbut the Montreal-based musician and producer is already back for more with a new single called “Years in the Ground” and its accompanying music video.

    “Years in the Ground” builds upon the guitar-driven indie pop that defined You’re the Boss. Over interwoven beachy, psychedelic melodies, Holland seems to meditate on making the most out of your life before spending the rest of eternity six feet under: “Knives in your boot/ Won’t save you/ From all the years in the ground,” he sings.

    In a press release, Holland describes “Years in the Ground” as “a discussion between a shoulder angel and devil on how to spend your time and money.” Of the song’s understated music video, he adds: “I made this video with my best friend Geoff [Meugens]. We woke in the early hours of summer 2021 to catch the sunrise on Salt Spring Island – no storyboard – we shot from the hip as the day developed. A year later I decided to make something from the beautifully framed shots, and coincidentally they seamlessly matched up with ‘Years in the Ground.’”

    Watch Holland mosey through a field in the music video for “Years in the Ground” below.

    Holland today begins a short run of East Coast tour dates supporting Tonstartssbandht. Grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.

     

