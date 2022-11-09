Menu
Paul Weller Slams Robert Smith as a “Fucking Fat Cunt with His Lipstick”

"He's a fucking knob end. I don't like him," Weller said

Paul Weller (photo by Maja Smiejowska) and Robert Smith (photo by Debi Del Grande)
November 9, 2022 | 11:12am ET

    Like a remake of Godzilla vs. Kong for people who used to own a Walkman, punk legend Paul Weller is attacking post-punk legend Robert Smith. In the December issue of Record Collector (via Louder Sound), the longtime The Jam frontman lobbed all the juiciest four-letter words in the direction of the leader of The Cure.

    “He’s a fucking knob end. I don’t like him,” Weller said. “I’d fucking slap him, or something.”

    He added, “I can’t fucking stand them,” in regards to The Cure. “Fucking fat cunt, with his lipstick and all that bollocks. He is my age as well, isn’t he?” Weller is 64 and Smith 63 years old.

    As Louder Sound points out, The Jam and The Cure have a long, if mostly uneventful, history together. They were discovered by the same A&R, Chris Parry, and while The Cure made their debut album Three Imaginary Boys, theygot some help from The Jam — unbeknownst to Weller and company.

    “The Jam were recording their album during the day,” Smith said to Rolling Stone in 2004, “and we used to sneak in at night and use their equipment – we knew the bloke who was looking after it – to record our album. We just borrowed tape and stuff”.

    In 1985, Smith also mocked the idea of musicians as thought-leaders, including the social commentary of The Jam. “You’d have to be particularly stupid to believe someone like Paul Weller,” he said, adding, “You’d have to be particularly stupid to believe someone like me.”

    The Cure have been working on their long-awaited new album, Songs of a New Worldwhich Smith had previously said would be done before their fall tour kicked off in October. That didn’t quite happen, and The Cure are now trekking across Europe. Tickets are available here.

