Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Stephen Malkmus: It’d Be “Total Cringe” If Pavement Wrote New Music Today

"These songs are good, they exist in this present. There's no point."

Advertisement
pavement total cringe stephen malkmus nme interview indie rock music news
Pavement, photo by Michael Wong
Follow
November 8, 2022 | 1:56pm ET

    Pavement’s long-awaited reunion tour felt just like a postcard from the 1990s, and they’re trying to keep it that way: In a recent interview with NME, frontman Stephen Malkmus said that if the slacker rock icons tried putting out new music today, he thinks it would be “total cringe.”

    In the interview, Malkmus and guitarist Scott Kannberg chatted about their experience reuniting Pavement and how they feel about their legacy in 2022. Evidently, they’re pretty pleased as-is: “It’d be total cringe if we [wrote new music],” Malkmus said. “No way. These songs are good, they exist in this present. There’s no point. That’s just me, anyone can do what they want. It’s your life, choose your adventure. If any band wants to make a new album, they like to do that, that’s totally rad. But, yeah, not happening.”

    Though their initial run together was relatively short, Pavement have plenty of songs in their catalog — enough so that they switched up the setlist each night of the tour, dusting off old hits and resurrecting fan-favorite deep cuts. “We like what we’ve done,” Kannberg chimed in.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Malkmus went on: “We’re real without doing that, you know? I understand the impetus to put out a new record — it makes it sound like the band’s more legit or something, and not just like a cash-in deal. But it doesn’t have to be that way if you just own your songs.”

    Watch the Pavement members in conversation below; the above quotes begin around the 20:30 mark.

    Though they haven’t written any new music, Pavement have still found ways to treat fans: They reissued 1999’s Terror Twilight LP and Spit on a Stranger EP earlier this year, and also shared a new music video for their runaway TikTok hit “Harness Your Hopes” starring Yellowjackets actress Sophie Thatcher. If you haven’t yet dug into the band’s discography and aren’t sure where to start, revisit our ranking of their 10 best songs.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

maya hawke 2023 tour dates luna moth music video watch stream

Maya Hawke Announces 2023 US Tour

November 8, 2022

coal chamber 2023 reunion

Coal Chamber Reunite for Upcoming Sick New World Festival: "The Future Looks Bright"

November 8, 2022

Peter Gabriel 2023 tour dates uk europe how to buy tickets

How to Get Tickets to Peter Gabriel's 2023 Tour

November 8, 2022

the 1975 madison square garden live concert review

The 1975 Were Truly "At Their Very Best" at Madison Square Garden in NYC: Recap

November 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stephen Malkmus: It'd Be "Total Cringe" If Pavement Wrote New Music Today

Menu Shop Search Newsletter